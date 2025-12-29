What to Expect From Roper Technologies' Next Quarterly Earnings Report

With a market cap of $48.5 billion , Roper Technologies, Inc. ( ROP ) is a diversified technology company that designs and develops vertical software and technology-enabled products worldwide. Through its Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products segments, the company delivers specialized solutions spanning software platforms, data analytics, healthcare, education, financial services, industrial technologies, and medical devices.

The Sarasota, Florida-based company is slated to announce its fiscal Q4 2025 results soon. Ahead of the release, analysts project Roper to report an adjusted EPS of $5.13 , a 6.7% growth from $4.81 in the year-ago quarter . It has exceeded Wall Street's earnings expectations in the past four quarters.

For fiscal 2025, analysts expect the industrial equipment maker to post an adjusted EPS of $19.93, marking an increase of 8.9% from $18.31 in fiscal 2024 .

Shares of Roper Technologies have decreased 13.8% over the past 52 weeks, lagging behind the broader S&P 500 Index's ( $SPX ) 15.8 gain and the State Street Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF's ( XLK ) 23.2% surge over the same period.

Despite beating expectations with Q3 2025 adjusted EPS of $5.14, Roper’s shares fell 5.7% on Oct. 23. The company narrowed full-year 2025 DEPS guidance to $19.90 - $19.95, down from $19.90 - $20.05, while Q4 adjusted DEPS guidance of $5.11 - $5.16 was effectively in line with expectations. Additionally, concerns around acquisition-related dilution, timing delays at Neptune, and uncertainty over the pace of capital deployment weighed on investor sentiment.

Analysts' consensus view on ROP stock remains moderately optimistic, with a "Moderate Buy" rating overall. Out of 18 analysts covering the stock, 11 recommend a "Strong Buy," five "Holds," and two "Strong Sells." This configuration is slightly more bullish than three months ago, with 10 analysts suggesting a "Strong Buy."

The average analyst price target for Roper Technologies is $569.53, indicating a potential upside of 26.3% from the current levels.