Soybeans Slipping to Start Monday Trade

Soybeans are starting the final 3 day stretch of 2025 with losses of 5 to 6 cents in the front months. Futures slipped back on Friday with front months 3 to 4 ½ cents lower, as January was 9 ½ cents higher last week. Open interest dropped 33,358 contracts, mostly in the January contract on Friday’s options expiration. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price was 4 cents higher at $9.88 1/2. Soymeal futures were down 50 cents to $1/ton, as January held onto a $6.10 gain last week. Soy Oil futures were down 30 to 35 points, with January up 82 points on the week. Crude oil is up $1.40/barrel this morning, though there is little spillover to the bean oil.

Little news was out over the weekend that separated the Christmas and New Years holidays. The government pushed back reports due to the holiday declared for Friday. The next Export Sales release for the week ending on 12/18 will be out on Wednesday. Thinner trade also limited movement to close the week.

Jan 26 Soybeans closed at $10.58 3/4, down 4 1/2 cents, currently down 5 ¾ cents

Nearby Cash was $9.88 1/2, down 4 cents,

Mar 26 Soybeans closed at $10.72 1/2, down 4 cents, currently down 5 ¾ cents

May 26 Soybeans closed at $10.84 1/4, down 3 1/4 cents, currently down 5 ½ cents