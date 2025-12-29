Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Never miss an Options trading signal: Unusual Options Activity and Options Screeners with Barchart Premier. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Soybeans Slipping to Start Monday Trade

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Soybean field and sunshine by fotokostic via iStock
Soybean field and sunshine by fotokostic via iStock
Get a FREE 1-year Barchart Premier subscription! Open and fund your Plus500 futures account and make a trade

Soybeans are starting the final 3 day stretch of 2025 with losses of 5 to 6 cents in the front months. Futures slipped back on Friday with front months 3 to 4 ½ cents lower, as January was 9 ½ cents higher last week. Open interest dropped 33,358 contracts, mostly in the January contract on Friday’s options expiration. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price was 4 cents higher at $9.88 1/2. Soymeal futures were down 50 cents to $1/ton, as January held onto a $6.10 gain last week. Soy Oil futures were down 30 to 35 points, with January up 82 points on the week. Crude oil is up $1.40/barrel this morning, though there is little spillover to the bean oil.

Little news was out over the weekend that separated the Christmas and New Years holidays. The government pushed back reports due to the holiday declared for Friday. The next Export Sales release for the week ending on 12/18 will be out on Wednesday. Thinner trade also limited movement to close the week.

Jan 26 Soybeans  closed at $10.58 3/4, down 4 1/2 cents, currently down 5 ¾ cents

Nearby Cash  was $9.88 1/2, down 4 cents,

Mar 26 Soybeans  closed at $10.72 1/2, down 4 cents, currently down 5 ¾ cents

May 26 Soybeans  closed at $10.84 1/4, down 3 1/4 cents, currently down 5 ½ cents


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ZSPAUS.CM 9.8177 -0.0582 -0.59%
US Soybean Price Idx
ZLH26 49.20 -0.02 -0.04%
Soybean Oil
ZMH26 305.2 -2.2 -0.72%
Soybean Meal
ZSX25 1112-6s -19-2 -1.70%
Soybean
ZSF26 1052-6 -6-0 -0.57%
Soybean
ZSH26 1066-6 -5-6 -0.54%
Soybean

Most Popular News

Stock crash red market down by Bigc Studio via Shutterstock 1
The Next Market Collapse Will Be Quiet And That Is Exactly Why Investors Will Miss It
Cisco Systems, Inc_ magnified logo-by Pavel Kapysh via Shutterstock 2
Cisco Systems Stock Is Treading Water - How to Use Puts and Calls to Play CSCO
A colorful concept image of a scoring system_ Image by Who is Danny via Shutterstock_ 3
Here’s a Smart Way to Trade Robinhood (HOOD) Stock Without Going into Lottery Mode
NVIDIA Corp logo on phone and AI chip-by Below the Sky via Shutterstock 4
Nvidia Stock Is ‘Ripe’ for Gains in 2026, According to This Top Analyst
Magnifying glass showing the words Pre Market by Evan_huang via Shutterstock 5
Santa Claus Rally, Fed Minutes and Other Can't Miss Items this Week
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot