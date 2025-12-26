Soybeans Slip Lower on Friday’s Thin Trade

Soybean futures slipped back on Friday with front months 3 to 4 ½ cents lower, as January was 9 ½ cents higher. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price was 4 cents higher at $9.88 1/2. Soymeal futures were down 50 cents to $1/ton, as January held onto a $6.10 gain this week. Soy Oil futures were down 30 to 35 points, with January up 82 points on the week.

Little news was from the government as they pushed back reports due to the holiday declared for today. The next Export Sales release for the week ending on 12/18 will be out next Wednesday. Thinner trade also limited movement to close the week.

Jan 26 Soybeans closed at $10.58 3/4, down 4 1/2 cents,

Nearby Cash was $9.88 1/2, down 4 cents,

Mar 26 Soybeans closed at $10.72 1/2, down 4 cents,