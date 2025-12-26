Barchart.com
Soybeans Slip Lower on Friday’s Thin Trade

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

soybeans in a bowl by PublicDomainPictures via Pixabay
Soybean futures slipped back on Friday with front months 3 to 4 ½ cents lower, as January was 9 ½ cents higher. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price was 4 cents higher at $9.88 1/2. Soymeal futures were down 50 cents to $1/ton, as January held onto a $6.10 gain this week. Soy Oil futures were down 30 to 35 points, with January up 82 points on the week. 

Little news was from the government as they pushed back reports due to the holiday declared for today. The next Export Sales release for the week ending on 12/18 will be out next Wednesday. Thinner trade also limited movement to close the week.

Jan 26 Soybeans  closed at $10.58 3/4, down 4 1/2 cents,

Nearby Cash  was $9.88 1/2, down 4 cents,

Mar 26 Soybeans  closed at $10.72 1/2, down 4 cents,

May 26 Soybeans  closed at $10.84 1/4, down 3 1/4 cents,


Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ZSPAUS.CM 9.8759 -0.0404 -0.41%
US Soybean Price Idx
ZLH26 49.22s -0.30 -0.61%
Soybean Oil
ZMH26 307.4s -0.7 -0.23%
Soybean Meal
ZSX25 1112-6s -19-2 -1.70%
Soybean
ZSF26 1058-6s -4-4 -0.42%
Soybean
ZSH26 1072-4s -4-0 -0.37%
Soybean

