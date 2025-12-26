Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Less than $10/month! Screen on your Watchlists and Portfolios with Barchart Plus. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

What to Expect From Textron's Next Quarterly Earnings Report

Neharika Jain - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Textron Inc_ logo on HQ building-by Wirestock Creators via Shutterstock
Textron Inc_ logo on HQ building-by Wirestock Creators via Shutterstock

Providence, Rhode Island-based Textron Inc. (TXT) designs, manufactures, and supports a wide range of products and technologies across aerospace, defense, specialized industrial, and finance sectors. Valued at a market cap of $16 billion, the company is scheduled to announce its fiscal Q4 earnings for 2025 in the near future.  

Before this event, analysts expect this aerospace and defense company to report a profit of $1.78 per share, up 32.8% from $1.34 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has surpassed Wall Street’s bottom-line estimates in each of the last four quarters. Its earnings of $1.55 per share in the previous quarter exceeded the forecasted figure by 5.4%. 

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect TXT to report a profit of $6.15 per share, up 12.2% from $5.48 per share in fiscal 2024. Its EPS is expected to further grow 8.5% year-over-year to $6.67 in fiscal 2026.

www.barchart.com

Shares of TXT have surged 17.7% over the past 52 weeks, outpacing both the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX14.8% return and the State Street Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLI17.4% uptick over the same time period.

www.barchart.com

On Oct. 23, shares of TXT tumbled 3.8% after reporting mixed Q3 results. While revenue growth in its Aviation, Bell, and Textron Systems segments was solid, it was partly offset by weaker industrial sales following the divestiture of its Powersports unit. As a result, its total revenue rose 5.1% year over year to $3.6 billion, but still fell short of analyst expectations by 3%. Nonetheless, on the upside, its adjusted EPS came in at $1.55, up 10.7% from the same period last year and 5.4% ahead of consensus estimates.  

Wall Street analysts are moderately optimistic about TXT’s stock, with a "Moderate Buy" rating overall. Among 15 analysts covering the stock, four recommend "Strong Buy," and 11 indicate "Hold.” The mean price target for TXT is $91.77, indicating a nearly 1% potential upside from the current levels. 


On the date of publication, Neharika Jain did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
TXT 90.87 +0.37 +0.41%
Textron Inc
XLI 157.50 +0.51 +0.32%
S&P 500 Industrial Sector SPDR
$SPX 6,932.05 +22.26 +0.32%
S&P 500 Index

Most Popular News

A gold crown with sparkling dust by tomertu via Shutterstock 1
2 Dividend Kings Quietly Beating the Market This Year
Semiconductor Chip by Gorodenkoff via Shutterstock 2
Broadcom (AVGO) Stock Options Are Signaling Pensiveness. Here’s Why the Fear Might Be Unwarranted.
Page of newspaper with words options trading by Vitalii Vodolazskyi via Shutterstock 3
RKLB Stock Bullish Diagonal Trade Targets a Price of $85 by January 16th
Occidental Petroleum Corp_ billboard- by Poetra_ RH via Shutterstock 4
Occidental Petroleum Stock Has Tanked - But It May Hike Its Dividend - Time to Buy?
Oracle Corp_ office logo-by Mesut Dogan via iStock 5
Will Oracle Stock Hit $250 in 2026? Dan Ives Thinks So.
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot