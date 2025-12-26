What to Expect From Textron's Next Quarterly Earnings Report

Providence, Rhode Island-based Textron Inc. ( TXT ) designs, manufactures, and supports a wide range of products and technologies across aerospace, defense, specialized industrial, and finance sectors. Valued at a market cap of $16 billion , the company is scheduled to announce its fiscal Q4 earnings for 2025 in the near future.

Before this event, analysts expect this aerospace and defense company to report a profit of $1.78 per share , up 32.8% from $1.34 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has surpassed Wall Street’s bottom-line estimates in each of the last four quarters. Its earnings of $1.55 per share in the previous quarter exceeded the forecasted figure by 5.4%.

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect TXT to report a profit of $6.15 per share, up 12.2% from $5.48 per share in fiscal 2024. Its EPS is expected to further grow 8.5% year-over-year to $6.67 in fiscal 2026.

Shares of TXT have surged 17.7% over the past 52 weeks, outpacing both the S&P 500 Index's ( $SPX ) 14.8% return and the State Street Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s ( XLI ) 17.4% uptick over the same time period.

On Oct. 23, shares of TXT tumbled 3.8% after reporting mixed Q3 results. While revenue growth in its Aviation, Bell, and Textron Systems segments was solid, it was partly offset by weaker industrial sales following the divestiture of its Powersports unit. As a result, its total revenue rose 5.1% year over year to $3.6 billion, but still fell short of analyst expectations by 3%. Nonetheless, on the upside, its adjusted EPS came in at $1.55, up 10.7% from the same period last year and 5.4% ahead of consensus estimates.