Wheat Rallies into Christmas Break

The wheat complex posted strength on Wednesday, with all three exchanges seeing gains. Chicago SRW futures were 4 to 6 cents higher on Wednesday’s short session. KC HRW futures were up 5 to 6 cents in the nearbys. MPLS spring wheat was steady to a penny higher on the day. The markets will be closed for Christmas on Thursday with a hard open at 8:30 am CST on Friday.

Export Sales data as of December 11 has the wheat export commitment total at 19.855 MMT, which is 22% ahead of last year. That is also 81% of USDA’s full marketing year projection and faster than the 79% average sales pace.

Mar 26 CBOT Wheat closed at $5.21 3/4, up 4 3/4 cents,

May 26 CBOT Wheat closed at $5.32 1/4, up 5 cents,

Mar 26 KCBT Wheat closed at $5.34, up 6 cents,

May 26 KCBT Wheat closed at $5.46, up 6 cents,

Mar 26 MGEX Wheat closed at $5.80 1/4, unch,