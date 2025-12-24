Barchart.com
Wheat Rallies into Christmas Break

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

Beautiful Landscape Of Sunset Over Wheat Field by Yuriy_Kulik via iStock
The wheat complex posted strength on Wednesday, with all three exchanges seeing gains. Chicago SRW futures were 4 to 6 cents higher on Wednesday’s short session. KC HRW futures were up 5 to 6 cents in the nearbys. MPLS spring wheat was steady to a penny higher on the day. The markets will be closed for Christmas on Thursday with a hard open at 8:30 am CST on Friday.

Export Sales data as of December 11 has the wheat export commitment total at 19.855 MMT, which is 22% ahead of last year. That is also 81% of USDA’s full marketing year projection and faster than the 79% average sales pace.

Mar 26 CBOT Wheat  closed at $5.21 3/4, up 4 3/4 cents,

May 26 CBOT Wheat  closed at $5.32 1/4, up 5 cents,

Mar 26 KCBT Wheat  closed at $5.34, up 6 cents,

May 26 KCBT Wheat  closed at $5.46, up 6 cents,

Mar 26 MGEX Wheat  closed at $5.80 1/4, unch,

May 26 MGEX Wheat  closed at $5.90 1/4, unch,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

