Here's What to Expect From Lockheed Martin's Next Earnings Report

With a market cap of $111.7 billion , Lockheed Martin Corporation ( LMT ) is a leading aerospace and defense company that provides advanced technology systems and services worldwide. It operates through four segments - Aeronautics; Missiles and Fire Control (MFC); Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS); and Space, offering solutions in military aircraft, missile defense, helicopters, space systems, and cyber security.

The Bethesda, Maryland-based company is expected to announce its fiscal Q4 2025 results soon. Ahead of this event, analysts forecast LMT to report a profit of $6.33 per share , down 17.5% from $7.67 per share in the year-ago quarter. However, it has surpassed Wall Street's earnings estimates in the last four quarters.

For fiscal 2025, analysts predict the world’s largest defense contractor to report an EPS of $27.79, down 2.4% from $28.47 in fiscal 2024 . However, EPS is anticipated to grow 6.4% year-over-year to $29.56 in fiscal 2026.

Shares of LMT have declined marginally over the past 52 weeks, lagging behind both the S&P 500 Index's ( $SPX ) 15.7% gain and the State Street Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s ( XLI ) 17.9% increase over the same period.

Lockheed Martin reported stronger-than-expected Q3 2025 EPS of $6.95 and revenue of $18.61 billion on Oct. 21. The company also raised its 2025 outlook, increasing its EPS forecast to $22.15 - $22.35 and lifting the lower end of its revenue guidance to $74.25 billion. However, the stock fell 3.2% on that day.