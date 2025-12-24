Barchart.com
Nucor Earnings Preview: What to Expect

Neharika Jain - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Nucor Corp_ magnified -by Casimiro PT via Shutterstock
Nucor Corp_ magnified -by Casimiro PT via Shutterstock

Valued at a market cap of $37.6 billion, Nucor Corporation (NUE) is one of the largest steel producers that manufactures a wide range of steel and steel-related products. The Charlotte, North Carolina-based company is expected to announce its fiscal Q4 earnings for 2025 after the market closes on Monday, Jan. 26.  

Ahead of this event, analysts expect this steel company to report a profit of $1.80 per share, up 47.5% from $1.22 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has surpassed Wall Street’s bottom-line estimates in three of the last four quarters, while missing on another occasion. In Q3, NUE’s EPS of $2.63 exceeded the forecasted figure by a notable margin of 22.3%. 

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect NUE to report a profit of $7.99 per share, down 10.2% from $8.90 per share in fiscal 2024. Nonetheless, its EPS is expected to rebound and grow by 46.8% year-over-year to $11.73 in fiscal 2026.

Shares of NUE have soared 40.4% over the past 52 weeks, considerably outpacing both the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX15.7% return and the State Street Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLB7.6% uptick over the same time period.

On Oct. 27, shares of NUE surged 3.9% after its better-than-expected Q3 earnings release. The company’s total revenue increased 14.5% year-over-year to $8.5 billion, surpassing consensus estimates by 4.4%. Moreover, its EPS grew by a staggering 150.5% from the year-ago quarter to $2.63, handily topping analyst estimates of $2.15.

Wall Street analysts are highly optimistic about  NUE’s stock, with an overall "Strong Buy" rating. Among 14 analysts covering the stock, 11 recommend "Strong Buy," one indicates a "Moderate Buy,” and two suggest "Hold.” The mean price target for NUE is $177.17, indicating an 8.2% potential upside from the current levels.


On the date of publication, Neharika Jain did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

