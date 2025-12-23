Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Less than $10/month! Get more Watchlists, Portfolios, Custom Views and Chart Templates with Barchart Plus. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Wheat Showing Steady Action on Tuesday Morning

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Harvesting wheat with combine by fotokostic via iStock
Harvesting wheat with combine by fotokostic via iStock
Exclusive offer! Open & fund a Plus500 futures account & trade to get a FREE 1-year Barchart Premier subscription

Wheat is hovering near unchanged, with the three markets within a penny of 0. The wheat complex posted higher trade on Monday, with contracts seeing gains across the three markets. Chicago SRW futures were up 5 to 6 cents on Monday. Open interest suggested light short covering, down 327 contracts. KC HRW futures were 6 to 7 cents in the green on the day. MPLS spring wheat was 2 cents higher.

Export Inspections data showed wheat shipments at 627,443 MT (23.05 mbu) shipped in the week that ended on December 18. That was an increase of 28.2% from the week prior and up 46.79% from same week last year. Mexico was the top destination of 98,816 MT, with 73,777 MT to Japan, 69,201 MT to Thailand, and 68,559 MT to China. Marketing year shipments have totaled 14.75 MMT (542.1 mbu), a 22.89% hike yr/yr.

Export Sales data from Monday morning showed 381,532 MT of wheat sold in the week ending on 12/4. That was below the week prior, but still 31.46% above the same week last year.

Another update to the Export Sales report will be out this morning for the week of December 11, with traders looking for wheat sales in a range of 300,000-600,000 MT.

The EU commission estimates the EU soft wheat export total from July 1 to December 21 at 10.8 MMT, shy of the 11 MMT from the same period last year.

Mar 26 CBOT Wheat  closed at $5.15 1/2, up 5 3/4 cents, currently unch

May 26 CBOT Wheat  closed at $5.26 1/4, up 5 3/4 cents, currently down 1/4 cent

Mar 26 KCBT Wheat  closed at $5.21 1/4, up 6 cents, currently up 3/4 cent

May 26 KCBT Wheat  closed at $5.34, up 6 1/4 cents, currently up 1 cent

Mar 26 MGEX Wheat  closed at $5.80, up 2 cents, currently down 1/2 cent

May 26 MGEX Wheat  closed at $5.91 1/2, up 2 cents, currently down 1/4 cent


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
KEK26 536-2 +2-2 +0.42%
Hard Red Winter Wheat
KEH26 524-0 +2-6 +0.53%
Hard Red Winter Wheat
MWH26 5.7750 -0.0250 -0.43%
Spring Wheat Mpls
ZWH26 516-2 +0-6 +0.15%
Wheat
ZWK26 527-0 +0-6 +0.14%
Wheat

Most Popular News

amazon holiday delivery boxes by Cineberg via iStock 1
‘Top Pick’ Amazon Had a Dismal Year: What’s AMZN Stock’s Forecast for 2026?
Trader 2 at NYSE by Orhan Akkurt via Shutterstock 2
Stocks Set to Extend Tech-Led Rally, U.S. Economic Data Awaited
NVIDIA Corp logo on phone and AI chip-by Below the Sky via Shutterstock 3
The Case for Nvidia Stock Hitting $275 in 2026
Palo Alto Networks Inc HQ sign-by Tada Images via Shutterstock 4
Palo Alto Networks Stock Is Down But Not Out - Worth Buying PANW Here?
Lululemon Athletica inc_ leggings by- Sorbis via Shutterstock 5
This Michael Burry Stock Spiked on a $1B Activist Stake. How Our Top Analyst Found the Trade Early.
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot