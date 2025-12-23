Soybeans Trading Early Tuesday Gains

Soybeans are showing strength on Tuesday, with contracts up 1 to 3 cents. Futures posted Monday gains of 4 to 5 ½ cents as bulls were in a jollier mood to start the holiday week. Preliminary open interest dropped 10,552 contracts, mostly in the January (29,199 contracts) ahead of thin Holiday trade, options expiration on Friday and first notice day next Wednesday. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price was 4 1/4 cents higher at $9.83 3/4. Soymeal futures were 50 cents to $1 higher on Monday. Soy Oil futures were back up 58 to 67 points, with support from a bounce in the crude oil market.

USDA tallied soybean export shipments at 870,199 MT (31.97 mbu) during the week ending on December 18. That was 7.4% above the week prior but 51% below the same week in 2024. China was the top destination of 386,010 MT, with 177,758 MT headed to Mexico and 68,599 MT to Germany. Marketing year exports for 2025/26 are just 14.584 MMT (535.97 mbu) since September 1, which is now 46% lower vs. the same period last year.

Export Sales data from Monday showed 1.55 MMT of soybeans sold in the week of December 4. That was the second largest total for the marketing year and 32.2% above the same week last year. Meal sales were tallied at 275,487 MT, with bean oil bookings at 1,213 MT.

USDA’s Export Sales report for the week of December 11 will be out this morning, with 1.8-2.9 MMT in soybean sales expected in that week. Soy meal sales are seen at 275,000-550,000 MT, with bean oil sales estimated in a range of 5,000-24,000 MT.

Jan 26 Soybeans closed at $10.53 1/4, up 4 cents, currently up 1 3/4 cents

Nearby Cash was $9.83 3/4, up 4 1/4 cents,

Mar 26 Soybeans closed at $10.65, up 5 1/2 cents, currently up 2 cents

May 26 Soybeans closed at $10.75 1/2, up 5 cents, currently up 2 cents