McCormick & Company's Quarterly Earnings Preview: What You Need to Know

Sohini Mondal - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
McCormick & Co_, Inc_ spice- by memoriesarecaptured via iStock
McCormick & Co_, Inc_ spice- by memoriesarecaptured via iStock

With a market cap of $18.5 billion, McCormick & Company, Incorporated (MKC) is a global manufacturer, marketer, and distributor of spices, seasonings, condiments, and flavor solutions serving both consumers and the food industry. It operates through its Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments, offering a broad portfolio of well-known brands to retailers, food manufacturers, and foodservice customers worldwide.

The Hunt Valley, Maryland-based company is expected to announce its fiscal Q4 2025 results on Thursday, Jan. 22. Ahead of this event, analysts forecast McCormick to report an adjusted EPS of $0.89, up 11.3% from $0.80 in the year-ago quarter. It has exceeded Wall Street's earnings estimates in three of the last four quarters while missing on another occasion. 

For fiscal 2025, analysts predict the spices and seasonings company to report an adjusted EPS of $3.02, a 2.4% rise from $2.95 in fiscal 2024. Moreover, adjusted EPS is projected to grow 6.3% year-over-year to $3.21 in fiscal 2026.

www.barchart.com

Shares of McCormick have dropped 12.6% over the past 52 weeks, lagging behind both the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX) nearly 16% return and the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLP2.6% dip over the same period.

www.barchart.com

Despite beating expectations with Q3 2025 adjusted EPS of $0.85 and revenue of $1.72 billion, McCormick shares fell 3.9% on Oct. 7. Gross margin fell sharply by 130 basis points year-over-year due to higher commodity costs, tariffs, and capacity investments, and management cut its full-year 2025 adjusted EPS outlook to $3 - $3.05. 

Analysts' consensus view on MKC stock is cautiously optimistic, with a "Moderate Buy" rating overall. Among 13 analysts covering the stock, seven recommend "Strong Buy," one "Moderate Buy," and five suggest "Hold." The average analyst price target for McCormick is $80.21, indicating a potential upside of 16.4% from the current levels.


On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
MKC 68.92 +0.34 +0.50%
Mccormick & Company
$SPX 6,878.49 +43.99 +0.64%
S&P 500 Index
XLP 77.88 -0.90 -1.14%
S&P 500 Cons Staples Sector SPDR

