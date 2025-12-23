McCormick & Company's Quarterly Earnings Preview: What You Need to Know

With a market cap of $18.5 billion , McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( MKC ) is a global manufacturer, marketer, and distributor of spices, seasonings, condiments, and flavor solutions serving both consumers and the food industry. It operates through its Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments, offering a broad portfolio of well-known brands to retailers, food manufacturers, and foodservice customers worldwide.

The Hunt Valley, Maryland-based company is expected to announce its fiscal Q4 2025 results on Thursday, Jan. 22. Ahead of this event, analysts forecast McCormick to report an adjusted EPS of $0.89 , up 11.3% from $0.80 in the year-ago quarter. It has exceeded Wall Street's earnings estimates in three of the last four quarters while missing on another occasion.

For fiscal 2025, analysts predict the spices and seasonings company to report an adjusted EPS of $3.02, a 2.4% rise from $2.95 in fiscal 2024 . Moreover, adjusted EPS is projected to grow 6.3% year-over-year to $3.21 in fiscal 2026.

Shares of McCormick have dropped 12.6% over the past 52 weeks, lagging behind both the S&P 500 Index's ( $SPX ) nearly 16% return and the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund’s ( XLP ) 2.6% dip over the same period.

Despite beating expectations with Q3 2025 adjusted EPS of $0.85 and revenue of $1.72 billion, McCormick shares fell 3.9% on Oct. 7. Gross margin fell sharply by 130 basis points year-over-year due to higher commodity costs, tariffs, and capacity investments, and management cut its full-year 2025 adjusted EPS outlook to $3 - $3.05.