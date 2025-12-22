Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier to attend LIVE "Market on Close" program each Friday with John Rowland. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Earnings Preview: What To Expect From 3M's Report

Sohini Mondal - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
3M Co_ products-by Nor Gal via Shutterstock
3M Co_ products-by Nor Gal via Shutterstock

Valued at a market cap of $86 billion, Saint Paul, Minnesota-based 3M Company (MMM) is a diversified global technology company that delivers a wide range of products and solutions across the Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, and Consumer segments. It serves customers worldwide through e-commerce, distributors, retailers, and direct sales channels. 

3M is expected to unveil its fiscal Q4 2025 results soon. Prior to the event, analysts anticipated the industrial giant to post an adjusted EPS of $1.83, up 8.9% from $1.68 in the same quarter last year. It has surpassed Wall Street's earnings projections over the last four quarters.

For fiscal 2025, analysts predict MMM to report adjusted EPS of $8.06, a 10.4% increase from $7.30 in fiscal 2024

www.barchart.com

MMM's shares have climbed 27.4% over the past 52 weeks, outpacing the broader S&P 500 Index's ($SPX16.5% gain and the Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund's (XLI17.8% increase over the same period.

www.barchart.com

Shares of 3M surged 7.7% on Oct. 21 after the company raised its 2025 adjusted EPS forecast to $7.95 - $8.05, driven by a shift toward higher-margin products and tighter cost controls. The company reported Q3 2025 adjusted EPS of $2.19 and revenue of $6.32 billion, surpassing expectations. Investors were also encouraged by product innovation under the management, including 70 new product launches in Q3 and expectations to reach 250 by year-end, alongside a 22.8% drop in selling, general, and administrative expenses.

Analysts' consensus rating on MMM stock is cautiously optimistic, with a "Moderate Buy" rating overall. Out of 16 analysts covering the stock, opinions include nine "Strong Buys," six "Holds," and one "Strong Sell." This configuration is slightly less bullish than three months ago, with 10 “Strong Buy” ratings on the stock.

The average analyst price target for 3M Company is $177.40, indicating a 9.5% potential upside from the current levels.


On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLI 156.15 +0.29 +0.19%
S&P 500 Industrial Sector SPDR
$SPX 6,864.92 +30.42 +0.45%
S&P 500 Index
MMM 160.60 -1.36 -0.84%
3M Company

Most Popular News

Computer board micro chip green by blickpixel via Pixabay 1
Did Nvidia Just Lose Its Spot as Wall Street’s AI Chip Darling? JPMorgan Says This ‘Overall Top Pick’ Is Better.
Bullish - green stock market chart with arrow up day trade by Quality Stock Arts via Shutterstock 2
5 "Best of the Best" Dividend Stocks to Own in 2026
Options button on browser by Pashalgnatov via iStock 3
Nike, Tilray, and Palantir: Their Unusually Active Put Options Will Boost Your Wallet After Christmas
Image of Warren E_ Buffett by Photo Agency via Shutterstock 4
No ‘Intelligence or Emotional Stability’ Required: Warren Buffett Warns Short-Term Markets Are a ‘Voting Machine,’ But Eventually Reflect Reality
Businessman trading stock market on teblet screen by Nespix via iStock 5
The Saturday Spread: How a Little-Known Options Strategy Targets Asymmetric Upside (ORCL, NEE, IRM)
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot