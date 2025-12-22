Barchart.com
Wheat Pushing Higher on Monday Morning

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

Wheat field landscape by Lenalindell20 via Pixabay
Wheat field landscape by Lenalindell20 via Pixabay
Wheat bulls are preparing for a short week early, with Monday AM gains across most contracts. The wheat complex was mixed on Friday, with the KC wheat market being the weakest. Chicago SRW futures were up 1 to 2 cents to round out Friday, as March was 19 ½ cents lower last week. Friday’s open interest showed some slight new buying, up 11,648 contracts. KC HRW futures saw 1 to 2 cent losses, as March was just 2 ¾ cents in the red last week. MPLS spring wheat was 5 to 6 cents higher on Friday, with March closing the week up 2 ¼ cents.

Export Sales data will be released on Monday morning, catching up for the week ending on 12/4, with analysts looking for between 300,000-600,000 MT in wheat sales during that week.

A back logged update from CFTC showed spec traders in CBT wheat futures and options adding back 2,228 contracts to the net short position as of December 19 to 46,069 contracts. In KC wheat, managed money trimmed just 900 contracts from their net short to 17,011 contracts.

Algeria has issued a tender for 50,000 MT of durum wheat Buenos Aires Grain Exchange estimates the Argentina wheat crop at 27.1 MMT, up 1.6 MMT from the previous number. 

Mar 26 CBOT Wheat  closed at $5.09 3/4, up 2 cents, currently up 6 3/4 cents

May 26 CBOT Wheat  closed at $5.20 1/2, up 1 3/4 cents, currently up 6 1/2 cents

Mar 26 KCBT Wheat  closed at $5.15 1/4, down 1 3/4 cents, currently up 6 1/4 cents

May 26 KCBT Wheat  closed at $5.27 3/4, down 1 1/2 cents, currently up 5 3/4 cents

Mar 26 MGEX Wheat  closed at $5.78, up 5 cents, currently up 1 cent

May 26 MGEX Wheat  closed at $5.89 1/2, up 5 1/2 cents, currently down 3/4 cent


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article.

