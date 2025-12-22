Earnings Preview: What to Expect From Seagate Technology's Report

Singapore-based Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX) provides data storage technology and infrastructure solutions. With a market cap of $63.3 billion, the company designs, manufactures, and markets hard disk drives for enterprise and client compute applications, personal data backup, portable external storage, and digital media systems. The leader in mass-capacity data storage is expected to announce its fiscal second-quarter earnings for 2026 in the near future.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect STX to report a profit of $2.55 per share on a diluted basis, up 40.1% from $1.82 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has consistently surpassed Wall Street’s EPS estimates in its last four quarterly reports.

For the full year, analysts expect STX to report EPS of $10.40, up 43.3% from $7.26 in fiscal 2025. Its EPS is expected to rise 38.2% year over year to $14.37 in fiscal 2027.

STX stock has significantly outperformed the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 16.5% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares up 238.5% during this period. Similarly, it considerably outperformed the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLK) 24.4% gains over the same time frame.

STX is outperforming due to surging demand for storage solutions driven by data center expansion, cloud providers' GenAI investments, and AI's massive data requirements. HDDs remain a cost-effective option for "cool" data storage, positioning Seagate to benefit from growing data creation and AI-related demand.

On Oct. 28, STX reported its Q1 results, and its shares closed up more than 19% in the following trading session. Its adjusted EPS of $2.61 exceeded Wall Street expectations of $2.36. The company’s revenue was $2.6 billion, exceeding Wall Street's $2.5 billion forecast. For Q2, STX expects adjusted EPS to range from $2.55 to $2.95 and revenue in the range of $2.6 billion to $2.8 billion.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on STX stock is bullish, with a “Strong Buy” rating overall. Out of 24 analysts covering the stock, 18 advise a “Strong Buy” rating, one suggests a “Moderate Buy,” four give a “Hold,” and one recommends a “Strong Sell.” STX’s average analyst price target is $297.05, indicating a marginal potential upside from the current levels.