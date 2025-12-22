Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier for advanced OPTIONS screeners and volatility tools. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Earnings Preview: What to Expect From Seagate Technology's Report

Neha Panjwani - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Seagate Technology Holdings Plc office-by JHVEPhoto via Shutterstock
Seagate Technology Holdings Plc office-by JHVEPhoto via Shutterstock

Singapore-based Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX) provides data storage technology and infrastructure solutions. With a market cap of $63.3 billion, the company designs, manufactures, and markets hard disk drives for enterprise and client compute applications, personal data backup, portable external storage, and digital media systems. The leader in mass-capacity data storage is expected to announce its fiscal second-quarter earnings for 2026 in the near future.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect STX to report a profit of $2.55 per share on a diluted basis, up 40.1% from $1.82 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has consistently surpassed Wall Street’s EPS estimates in its last four quarterly reports. 

For the full year, analysts expect STX to report EPS of $10.40, up 43.3% from $7.26 in fiscal 2025. Its EPS is expected to rise 38.2% year over year to $14.37 in fiscal 2027. 

www.barchart.com

STX stock has significantly outperformed the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX16.5% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares up 238.5% during this period. Similarly, it considerably outperformed the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLK24.4% gains over the same time frame.

www.barchart.com

STX is outperforming due to surging demand for storage solutions driven by data center expansion, cloud providers' GenAI investments, and AI's massive data requirements. HDDs remain a cost-effective option for "cool" data storage, positioning Seagate to benefit from growing data creation and AI-related demand.

On Oct. 28, STX reported its Q1 results, and its shares closed up more than 19% in the following trading session. Its adjusted EPS of $2.61 exceeded Wall Street expectations of $2.36. The company’s revenue was $2.6 billion, exceeding Wall Street's $2.5 billion forecast. For Q2, STX expects adjusted EPS to range from $2.55 to $2.95 and revenue in the range of $2.6 billion to $2.8 billion.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on STX stock is bullish, with a “Strong Buy” rating overall. Out of 24 analysts covering the stock, 18 advise a “Strong Buy” rating, one suggests a “Moderate Buy,” four give a “Hold,” and one recommends a “Strong Sell.” STX’s average analyst price target is $297.05, indicating a marginal potential upside from the current levels. 


On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
STX 296.36 +4.36 +1.49%
Seagate Technology Hldgs Plc
$SPX 6,834.50 +59.74 +0.88%
S&P 500 Index
XLK 144.60 +3.06 +2.16%
S&P 500 Technology Sector SPDR

Most Popular News

Investor checking market data by SAI SU PAW KA via Shutterstock 1
Forget Nvidia and Broadcom. This Forgotten Retail Stock Is a Top Performer in 2025.
Image of Warren E_ Buffett by Photo Agency via Shutterstock 2
No ‘Intelligence or Emotional Stability’ Required: Warren Buffett Warns Short-Term Markets Are a ‘Voting Machine,’ But Eventually Reflect Reality
Double explosure with businesss charts and financial district of megapolis city by Golden Dayz via Shutterstock 3
Stocks Climb Before the Open on Micron Boost Ahead of U.S. Inflation Data
Doctor holding money by IherPhoto via iStock 4
The 2 Riskiest Stocks Investors Are Betting On With Over 300% Upside
A Palantir sign displayed on an office building by Poetra_RH via Shutterstock 5
How Much You’d Have If You Bet $10,000 on Palantir Stock in January and 1 Key PLTR Catalyst to Watch in 2026
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot