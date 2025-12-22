Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Less than $10/month! Get more Watchlists, Portfolios, Custom Views and Chart Templates with Barchart Plus. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Goldman Sachs’ Quarterly Earnings Preview: What You Need to Know

Kritika Sarmah - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Goldman Sachs Group, Inc_ logo and cart full of money-by Sergi Elagin via Shutterstock
Goldman Sachs Group, Inc_ logo and cart full of money-by Sergi Elagin via Shutterstock

Valued at a market cap of $268 billion, The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS) is a leading global investment banking, securities, and asset and wealth management firm. It provides advisory services on mergers and acquisitions, capital raising, and risk management, and offers trading, investment management, and wealth solutions to corporations, financial institutions, governments, and high-net-worth individuals worldwide.

The New York-based asset management titan is expected to announce its fiscal Q4 earnings for 2025 before the market opens on Thursday, Jan. 15. Ahead of this event, analysts expect this investment banker to report a profit of $11.61 per share, down 2.9% from $11.95 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has a solid trajectory of consistently surpassing Wall Street’s earnings estimates in each of the last four quarters. 

For fiscal 2025, analysts expect GS to report a profit of $48.96 per share, up 20.8% from $40.54 per share in fiscal 2024. Furthermore, its EPS is expected to grow 12.6% year over year to $55.15 in fiscal 2026. 

www.barchart.com

Shares of GS have rallied 61.3% over the past 52 weeks, significantly outpacing both the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX16.5% uptick and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLF14.7% return over the same time frame.

www.barchart.com

Goldman Sachs shares rose 2.5% on Dec. 11, as markets reacted positively to the Federal Reserve signaling a pause in interest rates, easing investor concerns about further policy tightening. The rally reflected optimism around economic stability, which tends to support bank profitability and broader financial sector performance.

Wall Street analysts are moderately optimistic about GS’ stock, with a "Moderate Buy" rating overall. Among 25 analysts covering the stock, eight recommend "Strong Buy," one indicates a "Moderate Buy," and 16 suggest "Hold.” While the company is trading above its mean price target of $831.33, its Street-high price target of $971 suggests an 8.7% potential upside from the current levels.


On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLF 54.84 +0.30 +0.55%
S&P 500 Financials Sector SPDR
$SPX 6,834.50 +59.74 +0.88%
S&P 500 Index
GS 893.48 +17.18 +1.96%
Goldman Sachs Group

Most Popular News

Investor checking market data by SAI SU PAW KA via Shutterstock 1
Forget Nvidia and Broadcom. This Forgotten Retail Stock Is a Top Performer in 2025.
Image of Warren E_ Buffett by Photo Agency via Shutterstock 2
No ‘Intelligence or Emotional Stability’ Required: Warren Buffett Warns Short-Term Markets Are a ‘Voting Machine,’ But Eventually Reflect Reality
Double explosure with businesss charts and financial district of megapolis city by Golden Dayz via Shutterstock 3
Stocks Climb Before the Open on Micron Boost Ahead of U.S. Inflation Data
Doctor holding money by IherPhoto via iStock 4
The 2 Riskiest Stocks Investors Are Betting On With Over 300% Upside
A Palantir sign displayed on an office building by Poetra_RH via Shutterstock 5
How Much You’d Have If You Bet $10,000 on Palantir Stock in January and 1 Key PLTR Catalyst to Watch in 2026
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot