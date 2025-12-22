Goldman Sachs’ Quarterly Earnings Preview: What You Need to Know

Valued at a market cap of $268 billion, The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS) is a leading global investment banking, securities, and asset and wealth management firm. It provides advisory services on mergers and acquisitions, capital raising, and risk management, and offers trading, investment management, and wealth solutions to corporations, financial institutions, governments, and high-net-worth individuals worldwide.

The New York-based asset management titan is expected to announce its fiscal Q4 earnings for 2025 before the market opens on Thursday, Jan. 15. Ahead of this event, analysts expect this investment banker to report a profit of $11.61 per share, down 2.9% from $11.95 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has a solid trajectory of consistently surpassing Wall Street’s earnings estimates in each of the last four quarters.

For fiscal 2025, analysts expect GS to report a profit of $48.96 per share, up 20.8% from $40.54 per share in fiscal 2024. Furthermore, its EPS is expected to grow 12.6% year over year to $55.15 in fiscal 2026.

Shares of GS have rallied 61.3% over the past 52 weeks, significantly outpacing both the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX) 16.5% uptick and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLF) 14.7% return over the same time frame.

Goldman Sachs shares rose 2.5% on Dec. 11, as markets reacted positively to the Federal Reserve signaling a pause in interest rates, easing investor concerns about further policy tightening. The rally reflected optimism around economic stability, which tends to support bank profitability and broader financial sector performance.

Wall Street analysts are moderately optimistic about GS’ stock, with a "Moderate Buy" rating overall. Among 25 analysts covering the stock, eight recommend "Strong Buy," one indicates a "Moderate Buy," and 16 suggest "Hold.” While the company is trading above its mean price target of $831.33, its Street-high price target of $971 suggests an 8.7% potential upside from the current levels.