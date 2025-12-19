Corn Starting Friday with Fractional Losses

Sweet Corn still on husk by wal_172619 via Pixabay

Corn prices are kicking off Friday trade with contracts showing fractional losses. Futures closed the Thursday session with contracts up 4 to 4 ½ cents across the front months. Bulls were battling back after spillover pressure from the other grains earlier this week. Open interest slipped 6,158 contracts on Thursday. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price was up 4 cents to $4.00 3/4.

Export Sales data was updated for the week of 11/27 this morning, with 1.792 MMT sold in that week. That was a 3-week low but still 3.5% above the same week last year.

Export sale commitments were 29.7% larger than the same period last year at 44.35 MMT, or 1.746 billion bushels. That is a record buying pace for corn exports.

Mar 26 Corn closed at $4.44 1/2, up 4 cents, currently down 1/2 cent

Nearby Cash was $4.00 3/4, up 4 cents,

May 26 Corn closed at $4.52 1/4, up 4 1/2 cents, currently down 1/2 cent

Jul 26 Corn closed at $4.58, up 4 1/2 cents, currently down 1/4 cent