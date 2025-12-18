Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier to attend LIVE "Market on Close" program each Friday with John Rowland. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Soybeans Slipping to Start Thursday Trade

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Soybean milk via Shutterstock
Soybean milk via Shutterstock
Exclusive offer! Open & fund a Plus500 futures account & trade to get a FREE 1-year Barchart Premier subscription

Soybeans are steady to down 1 ½ cents so far on Thursday morning. Contracts posted Wednesday losses of 3 to 4 ½ cents at the close. Open interest dropped 939 contracts on Wednesday. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price was 5 cents lower at $9.87 1/4. Soymeal futures were $4.10 to $5.20 lower, with Soy Oil futures steady to 16 points higher.

Weekly Export Sales data will be released on Thursday morning for the week ending on 11/27, with traders looking for 0.6-2 MMT in soybean sales. Meal sales are seen 200,000-450,000 MT, with 5,000-25,000 MT in bean oil sales. 

Another delayed update to the backlogged CFTC reports showed managed money adding just  1,137 contracts to their net long as of the week ending on 12/2. That net long was 215,428 contracts in soybean futures and options.

ANEC estimates the Brazilian soybean exports for December at 3.57 MMT, a 0.24 MMT increase from last week’s estimate.

Jan 26 Soybeans  closed at $10.58 1/4, down 4 1/2 cents, currently down 1 1/4 cents

Nearby Cash  was $9.87 1/4, down 5 cents,

Mar 26 Soybeans  closed at $10.68 3/4, down 3 cents, currently down 3/4 cent

May 26 Soybeans  closed at $10.80, down 3 cents, currently down 1/2 cents


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ZSPAUS.CM 9.8670 -0.0048 -0.05%
US Soybean Price Idx
ZLH26 49.02 -0.03 -0.06%
Soybean Oil
ZMH26 303.7 +1.7 +0.56%
Soybean Meal
ZSX25 1112-6s -19-2 -1.70%
Soybean
ZSF26 1057-6 -0-4 -0.05%
Soybean
ZSH26 1068-2 -0-4 -0.05%
Soybean

Most Popular News

Data Center by Caureem via Shutterstock (2) 1
While AI Panic Struck Applied Digital (APLD) Stock, the Smart Money Has a Different View
PayPal Holdings Inc HQ photo-by bennymarty via iStock 2
PayPal's Strong Free Cash Flow and Margins Could Push PYPL +17% Stock Higher
Inspecting a flower by HQuality via Shutterstock 3
Option Traders Are Pricing a Nearly 22% Move in Tilray Stock Before the End of 2025. Should You Buy, Sell, or Hold TLRY Here?
Micron Technology Inc_ logo on building-by vzphotos vis iStock 4
Is Micron Stock a Buy Ahead of Q1 Earnings on December 17?
Futures Options Swaps by Pavel Ignatov via Shutterstock 5
Options Flow Signals Trouble for MSTR - Are the Bears Right?
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot