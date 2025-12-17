FactSet Research Systems' Quarterly Earnings Preview: What You Need to Know

With a market cap of around $11 billion , FactSet Research Systems Inc. ( FDS ) is a global financial digital platform and enterprise solutions provider serving the investment community with data, analytics, and workflow solutions across the entire investment lifecycle. The company delivers subscription-based financial data, market intelligence, and technology through desktop, mobile, cloud, and API platforms to investment professionals worldwide.

The Norwalk, Connecticut-based company is set to announce its fiscal Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, Dec. 18. Ahead of this event, analysts forecast FDS to report an adjusted EPS of $4.39 , up marginally from $4.37 in the year-ago quarter. The company has surpassed Wall Street's earnings estimates in two of the last four quarters while missing on two other occasions.

For fiscal 2026, analysts expect the financial data firm to report an adjusted EPS of $17.31, up 1.9% from $16.98 in fiscal 2025 . Moreover, adjusted EPS is anticipated to grow 9.8% year-over-year to $19 in fiscal 2027.

Shares of FactSet Research have decreased 39.9% over the past 52 weeks, lagging behind both the S&P 500 Index's ( $SPX ) nearly 12% rise and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund's ( XLF ) 10.5% return over the same period.

Despite reporting better-than-expected Q4 2025 revenue of $596.9 million, FactSet shares tumbled 10.4% on Sept. 18 as adjusted EPS of $4.05 missed estimates . Investors were also concerned about margin pressure, as Q4 adjusted operating margin declined to 33.8% and fiscal 2025 adjusted operating margin fell 150 bps to 36.3%, reflecting higher compensation and technology costs.