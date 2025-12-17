Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Jump-Start Your Search For Promising Trade Ideas With Barchart Premier’s "Top Stock Pick". FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

FactSet Research Systems' Quarterly Earnings Preview: What You Need to Know

Sohini Mondal - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Factset Research Systems Inc_ logo on website by-monticello via Shutterstock
Factset Research Systems Inc_ logo on website by-monticello via Shutterstock

With a market cap of around $11 billion, FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS) is a global financial digital platform and enterprise solutions provider serving the investment community with data, analytics, and workflow solutions across the entire investment lifecycle. The company delivers subscription-based financial data, market intelligence, and technology through desktop, mobile, cloud, and API platforms to investment professionals worldwide.

The Norwalk, Connecticut-based company is set to announce its fiscal Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, Dec. 18. Ahead of this event, analysts forecast FDS to report an adjusted EPS of $4.39, up marginally from $4.37 in the year-ago quarter. The company has surpassed Wall Street's earnings estimates in two of the last four quarters while missing on two other occasions. 

For fiscal 2026, analysts expect the financial data firm to report an adjusted EPS of $17.31, up 1.9% from $16.98 in fiscal 2025. Moreover, adjusted EPS is anticipated to grow 9.8% year-over-year to $19 in fiscal 2027.

www.barchart.com

Shares of FactSet Research have decreased 39.9% over the past 52 weeks, lagging behind both the S&P 500 Index's ($SPXnearly 12% rise and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund's (XLF10.5% return over the same period. 

www.barchart.com

Despite reporting better-than-expected Q4 2025 revenue of $596.9 million, FactSet shares tumbled 10.4% on Sept. 18 as adjusted EPS of $4.05 missed estimates. Investors were also concerned about margin pressure, as Q4 adjusted operating margin declined to 33.8% and fiscal 2025 adjusted operating margin fell 150 bps to 36.3%, reflecting higher compensation and technology costs.

Analysts' consensus view on FDS stock is cautious, with a "Hold" rating overall. Among 19 analysts covering the stock, two recommend "Strong Buy," 11 have a "Hold," and six suggest "Strong Sell." The average analyst price target for FactSet Research is $322.07, suggesting a potential upside of 9.9% from current levels. 


On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLF 55.03 +0.39 +0.71%
S&P 500 Financials Sector SPDR
FDS 299.26 +6.26 +2.14%
Factset Research Systems Inc
$SPX 6,791.98 -8.28 -0.12%
S&P 500 Index

Most Popular News

Data Center by Caureem via Shutterstock (2) 1
While AI Panic Struck Applied Digital (APLD) Stock, the Smart Money Has a Different View
PayPal Holdings Inc HQ photo-by bennymarty via iStock 2
PayPal's Strong Free Cash Flow and Margins Could Push PYPL +17% Stock Higher
Inspecting a flower by HQuality via Shutterstock 3
Option Traders Are Pricing a Nearly 22% Move in Tilray Stock Before the End of 2025. Should You Buy, Sell, or Hold TLRY Here?
Micron Technology Inc_ logo on building-by vzphotos vis iStock 4
Is Micron Stock a Buy Ahead of Q1 Earnings on December 17?
Futures Options Swaps by Pavel Ignatov via Shutterstock 5
Options Flow Signals Trouble for MSTR - Are the Bears Right?
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot