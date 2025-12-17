Barchart.com
Corn Ticking Higher on Wednesday Morning

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

Ripe corn on the cob in a field via branex via iStock
Corn is starting Wednesday trade with contracts fractionally to a penny higher. Futures closed out the Tuesday session with most contracts 2 to 3 ¼ cents lower at the final bell. Preliminary open interest data suggested new selling, rising 10,345 contracts. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price was down 3 1/4 cents to $3.92 3/4. 

There was some outside pressure, with losses in wheat adding spillover weakness and crude oil dropping $1.61/barrel.

EIA data will be released on Wednesday with some expecting ethanol production to be steady to slightly lower than last week.

A South Korean importer purchased a total of 268,000 MT of corn in a tender overnight.

Mar 26 Corn  closed at $4.36 1/2, down 3 1/4 cents, currently up 1 cent

Nearby Cash  was $3.92 3/4, down 3 1/4 cents,

May 26 Corn  closed at $4.44 1/2, down 3 1/4 cents, currently up 3/4 cent

Jul 26 Corn  closed at $4.51, down 2 3/4 cents, currently up 1/2 cent


Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ZCZ25 431-4s -3-6 -0.86%
Corn
ZCK26 445-0 +0-4 +0.11%
Corn
ZCH26 437-2 +0-6 +0.17%
Corn
ZCPAUS.CM 3.9241 +0.0077 +0.20%
US Corn Price Idx

