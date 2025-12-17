Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Less than $10/month! View ALL results for your Stocks, ETFs and Funds Screeners with Barchart Plus. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Accenture's Q1 2026 Earnings: What to Expect

Neha Panjwani - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Accenture plc buiding with logo-by JHVEPhoto via iStock
Accenture plc buiding with logo-by JHVEPhoto via iStock

Dublin, Ireland-based Accenture plc (ACN) provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services. Valued at $179.1 billion by market cap, the company delivers a range of specialized capabilities and solutions to clients across all industries and operates a network of businesses providing outsourcing and alliances. The leading global professional services company is expected to announce its fiscal first-quarter earnings for 2026 before the market opens on Thursday, Dec. 18.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect ACN to report a profit of $3.74 per share on a diluted basis, up 4.2% from $3.59 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company beat the consensus estimates in three of the last four quarters while missing the forecast on another occasion.

For the full year, analysts expect ACN to report EPS of $13.76, up 6.4% from $12.93 in fiscal 2025. Its EPS is expected to rise 7.7% year over year to $14.82 in fiscal 2027.

www.barchart.com

ACN stock has notably underperformed the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX12% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares down 23.8% during this period. Similarly, it considerably underperformed the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLK18.1% gains over the same time frame.

www.barchart.com

On Sep. 25, ACN shares closed down by 2.7% after reporting its Q4 results. Its adjusted EPS of $3.03 surpassed Wall Street expectations of $2.98. The company’s revenue was $17.6 billion, beating Wall Street's $17.3 billion forecast. ACN expects full-year adjusted EPS in the range of $13.52 to $13.90.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on ACN stock is reasonably bullish, with a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Out of 24 analysts covering the stock, 12 advise a “Strong Buy” rating, three suggest a “Moderate Buy,” and nine give a “Hold.” ACN’s average analyst price target is $283.41, indicating a potential upside of 6% from the current levels. 


On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$SPX 6,800.26 -16.25 -0.24%
S&P 500 Index
XLK 142.56 +0.26 +0.18%
S&P 500 Technology Sector SPDR
ACN 272.04 -2.62 -0.95%
Accenture Plc

Most Popular News

Broadcom Inc logo on building-by Poetra_ RH via Shutterstock 1
Broadcom Stock Dips Post Earnings: Is AVGO a Buy, Sell, or Hold?
Data Center by Caureem via Shutterstock (2) 2
While AI Panic Struck Applied Digital (APLD) Stock, the Smart Money Has a Different View
Page of newspaper with words options trading by Vitalii Vodolazskyi via Shutterstock 3
Bear Call Spread Opportunities for December 15th
Bull vs bear fork in the road by Lightspring via Shutterstock 4
Did the QQQ Bull Run Just End? Here’s Why This Candlestick is a Bearish Confirmation.
Nvidia logo on phone screen with stock chart by xalien via Shutterstock 5
Forget the AI Bubble and Buy Nvidia Stock for 2026: Here’s Why
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot