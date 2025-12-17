Accenture's Q1 2026 Earnings: What to Expect

Dublin, Ireland-based Accenture plc (ACN) provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services. Valued at $179.1 billion by market cap, the company delivers a range of specialized capabilities and solutions to clients across all industries and operates a network of businesses providing outsourcing and alliances. The leading global professional services company is expected to announce its fiscal first-quarter earnings for 2026 before the market opens on Thursday, Dec. 18.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect ACN to report a profit of $3.74 per share on a diluted basis, up 4.2% from $3.59 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company beat the consensus estimates in three of the last four quarters while missing the forecast on another occasion.

For the full year, analysts expect ACN to report EPS of $13.76, up 6.4% from $12.93 in fiscal 2025. Its EPS is expected to rise 7.7% year over year to $14.82 in fiscal 2027.

ACN stock has notably underperformed the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 12% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares down 23.8% during this period. Similarly, it considerably underperformed the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLK) 18.1% gains over the same time frame.

On Sep. 25, ACN shares closed down by 2.7% after reporting its Q4 results. Its adjusted EPS of $3.03 surpassed Wall Street expectations of $2.98. The company’s revenue was $17.6 billion, beating Wall Street's $17.3 billion forecast. ACN expects full-year adjusted EPS in the range of $13.52 to $13.90.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on ACN stock is reasonably bullish, with a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Out of 24 analysts covering the stock, 12 advise a “Strong Buy” rating, three suggest a “Moderate Buy,” and nine give a “Hold.” ACN’s average analyst price target is $283.41, indicating a potential upside of 6% from the current levels.