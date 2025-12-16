Corn Weighted Down on Tuesday

Corn futures closed out the Tuesday session with most contracts 2 to 3 ¼ cents lower at the final bell. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price was down 3 1/4 cents to $3.92 3/4.

There was some outside pressure, with losses in wheat adding spillover weakness and crude oil dropping $1.61/barrel.

EIA data will be released on Wednesday with some expecting ethanol production to be steady to slightly lower than last week.

Mar 26 Corn closed at $4.36 1/2, down 3 1/4 cents,

Nearby Cash was $3.92 3/4, down 3 1/4 cents,

May 26 Corn closed at $4.44 1/2, down 3 1/4 cents,