Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier to attend LIVE "Market on Close" program each Friday with John Rowland. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

How Is Wynn Resorts’ Stock Performance Compared to Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks?

Kritika Sarmah - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Wynn Resorts Ltd_ phone and website by- T_Schneider via Shutterstock
Wynn Resorts Ltd_ phone and website by- T_Schneider via Shutterstock

Valued at a market cap of $12.9 billion, Wynn Resorts, Limited (WYNN) is a global luxury hospitality and gaming company that develops and operates high-end integrated resorts featuring casinos, hotels, fine dining, retail, and entertainment. The Las Vegas, Nevada-based company’s portfolio includes flagship properties in Las Vegas and Macau, with additional exposure through its Boston-area resort.

Companies worth $10 billion or more are typically classified as “large-cap stocks,” and WYNN fits the label perfectly, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the resorts & casinos industry. Wynn is known for its premium brand positioning, strong focus on service quality, and significant leverage to high-end tourism and gaming demand, particularly in the Macau market.

This luxury resort operator is currently trading 6.3% below its 52-week high of $134.72, reached on Dec. 1. Shares of WYNN have rallied 2.8% over the past three months, outperforming the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLY1.2% return during the same time frame.

www.barchart.com

In the longer term, WYNN has surged 33.6% over the past 52 weeks, notably outpacing XLY's 3.4% uptick over the same time period. Moreover, on a YTD basis, shares of WYNN are up 46.5%, compared to XLY’s 8.5% rise.

To confirm its bullish trend, WYNN has been trading above its 200-day and 50-day moving averages since early May, despite recent fluctuations.

www.barchart.com

Shares of Wynn Resorts rose 3.7% on Dec. 1 after The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS) added the stock to its “Conviction Buy” list, citing strength in the company’s Las Vegas operations and improving conditions in Macau. Goldman reiterated its “Buy” rating and set a $145 price target, supported by data showing Macau gaming revenue rose 14.4% year over year in November, marking the tenth consecutive month of growth. The upbeat outlook helped push Wynn shares toward multi-year highs during the session.

WYNN has also outperformed its rival, Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS), which gained 24.4% over the past 52 weeks and 30.4% on a YTD basis.

Given WYNN’s recent outperformance, analysts remain highly optimistic about its prospects. The stock has a consensus rating of "Strong Buy” from the 17 analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $144.94 suggests a 14.8% premium to its current price levels. 


On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLY 121.73 +1.03 +0.85%
S&P 500 Cons Disc Sector SPDR
LVS 66.99 +1.75 +2.68%
Las Vegas Sands
WYNN 126.25 +2.59 +2.09%
Wynn Resorts Ltd
GS 889.59 +1.63 +0.18%
Goldman Sachs Group

Most Popular News

Businessman touching the brain working of Artificial Intelligence (AI) Automation by Suttiphong Chandaeng via Shutterstock 1
Forget Palantir, This ‘Strong Buy’ AI Stock Beats PLTR on Value
Nvidia logo by Konstantin Savusia via Shutterstock 2
The Saturday Spread: Here’s How to Properly Trade the Nvidia (NVDA) Stock Discount
Broadcom Inc logo on building-by Poetra_ RH via Shutterstock 3
Broadcom Stock Dips Post Earnings: Is AVGO a Buy, Sell, or Hold?
An image of a Tesla humanoid robot in front of the company logo Around the World Photos via Shutterstock 4
As Tesla Gets Ready to Remove Its Robotaxi Safety Drivers and Launch New FSD Model, Should You Buy TSLA Stock Here?
Magnifying glass showing the words Pre Market by Evan_huang via Shutterstock 5
Inflation Data, AI Earnings and Other Can't Miss Items this Week
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot