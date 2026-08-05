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Wheat Posting a Wednesday Morning Rebound

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Wheat in the blue sky under the sun by picjumbo_com via Pixabay
Wheat in the blue sky under the sun by picjumbo_com via Pixabay

Wheat is trading with gains across the complex. The wheat complex was under pressure on Tuesday, with the three markets falling lower. Chicago SRW contracts were 11 to 14 cents in the red. Open interest rose 1,994 contracts. KC HRW futures were 9 1/2 to 11 1/4 cents lower across the board. MPLS spring wheat was down 5 1/2 to 10 3/4 cents across most contracts.

Weekly NASS Crop Progress data showed spring wheat conditions up 2% at 55% gd/ex, with the Brugler500 index up 6 points higher to 348. Ratings in MT and SD were up 27 points, with ND down 7 and MN slipping 1 point,

Export data released by Census on Tuesday morning showed 1.473 MMT of exports in June, a 3 year low and 8.49% below the May total. 

Sep 26 CBOT Wheat  closed at $6.38 1/2, down 12 1/2 cents, currently up 5 1/2 cents

Dec 26 CBOT Wheat  closed at $6.57 1/4, down 12 cents, currently up 5 1/4 cents

Sep 26 KCBT Wheat  closed at $7.07, down 10 1/4 cents, currently up 5 1/2 cents

Dec 26 KCBT Wheat  closed at $7.24 1/2, down 9 1/2 cents, currently up 5 1/4 cents

Sep 26 MIAX Wheat  closed at $6.85 1/2, down 10 1/2 cents, currently up 1 1/2 cents

Dec 26 MIAX Wheat  closed at $7.09 1/4, down 10 3/4 cents, currently up 1 3/4 cents


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
KEZ26 731-6 +7-2 +1.00%
Hard Red Winter Wheat
KEU26 714-6 +7-6 +1.10%
Hard Red Winter Wheat
MWU26 6.8625 +0.0175 +0.26%
Spring Wheat Mpls
ZWU26 645-4 +7-0 +1.10%
Wheat
ZWZ26 664-0 +6-6 +1.03%
Wheat

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