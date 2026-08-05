Dell and Super Micro Are Both Growing Fast. The Market Is Telling You to Buy 1.

Dell (DELL) and Super Micro (SMCI) sell into the very same boom, yet their paths have split in a way that is difficult to ignore. Both build the servers that power AI and both have order books full of AI demand. Over the past year, though, DELL stock has climbed over 200%, while SMCI has been cut roughly in half. Two companies, riding the same wave, with wildly different results. The reason says a lot about what investors want from the AI trade right now.

The gap is not really about growth, since both have plenty of it. It is about how each company is paying for that growth. Dell funds its expansion from its own cash flow, shipping billions in AI servers while still throwing off enough cash to reward shareholders. Super Micro has had to reach for outside money. To fill a wave of new orders, it recently raised around $7 billion through equity and equity-linked financing. The move worried investors about dilution and knocked its stock down sharply. Same demand, very different consequences. In this phase of the boom, the market appears to be rewarding the companies that can grow without straining their balance sheets and punishing those that cannot.

Super Micro also carries other baggage that Dell does not. It has faced governance concerns and an export-control review. These issues explain why its shares stay cheap even as revenue climbs. Dell looks like the stronger, steadier business, with scale, trust, and cash generation on its side. SMCI is the cheaper stock. Its bull case rests on that low price recovering strongly if it can execute cleanly and put its troubles behind it. For investors, the choice comes down to the appetite for risk. Dell is the safer bet on disciplined, self-funded growth, while Super Micro is the riskier bet that a struggling name can recover. Both are selling into one of the biggest infrastructure build-outs in history. Only one has convinced the market it can be trusted to do it well. That company is Dell.

The Cheaper Stock Carries the Bigger Risk

For once, the more expensive stock is the easier one to justify. DELL trades at a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) of 23.80x, sitting 38% above its 5-year average. The price-to-sales (P/S) ratio of 1.53x is also trading at more than double its historical average. The market is paying a premium for a business it now trusts to turn AI demand into steady profit. In contrast, Super Micro’s forward P/E of 11.04x is not only significantly cheaper than Dell’s, but it is also 40% below its own 5-year average. Its P/S ratio of 0.47x is less than half of where it used to trade. The discount comes primarily from market pricing in the governance and funding worries from the story. The EPS outlook does well to explain why investors are backing one more than the other. Earnings for Dell are expected to surge 79% in fiscal 2027 before settling to 18-27% through the rest of the decade. For Super Micro, analysts expect a lower growth of 38% in 2026, followed by growth continuing to slow down in the next few years, with roughly 17% in 2027 and 2028 and 12% in 2029.

Looking at the balance sheet, both companies carry a net debt. On paper, Dell’s net debt of roughly $20 billion is bigger than Super Micro’s near $8 billion. However, Dell currently holds a market cap over 14 times compared to Super Micro, which makes the net debt seem far more manageable from that perspective. The numbers frame the whole debate. Dell is trading at a premium, but the price buys reliability. Super Micro is trading at a discount, but the low earnings growth, governance concerns, and scrutiny related to export controls suggest that the discount may not necessarily mean the stock is undervalued.

Server Stock #1: Super Micro Computer (SMCI)

Super Micro Computer designs and sells high-performance servers, storage systems, and networking equipment used in data centers worldwide. The company helps customers train and run artificial intelligence applications by providing them with GPUs. Its products serve cloud computing, AI, high-performance computing, 5G, and edge computing markets. Founded in 1993, the company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Year-to-date (YTD), SMCI stock is essentially flat and has spent most of the year in the red, significantly underperforming the S&P 500’s ($SPX) 12% gain during the same period. One of the major reasons for underperformance was a decline in gross margins. It fell to 6.3% in the second quarter of fiscal 2026, down from 11.8% a year earlier.

Super Micro released its third-quarter fiscal 2026 earnings on May 5. During the quarter, SMCI generated $10.2 billion in revenue, up 123% year-over-year (YoY). On the earnings side, non-GAAP earnings for the quarter came in at $0.84 per share, comfortably beating Wall Street consensus of $0.60.

On July 28, Mizuho Securities analyst Vijay Rakesh maintained a “Hold” rating on SMCI. The analyst assigned a price target of $34. In contrast to Mizuho, Rosenblatt Securities analyst Sajal Dogra reiterated a “Buy” rating on the stock. Based on 20 Wall Street analysts with coverage, SMCI stock has a consensus “Hold” rating.

Server Stock #2: Dell Technologies (DELL)

Dell Technologies is a global technology company that develops and sells laptops, personal computers, networking equipment, servers, data storage systems, and related software and services. The company operates in two main segments. These include the Infrastructure Solutions Group and Client Solutions Group. The company is headquartered in Round Rock, Texas, and was founded in 1984.

Unlike SMCI, DELL has climbed roughly 262% YTD, outperforming the S&P 500’s gain of 12% during the same period. The stock rallied to its all-time high of $465 in June. Since then, the stock has been mostly trading sideways but is now seemingly approaching that high again this week.

Dell announced its first-quarter fiscal 2027 earnings on May 29. The company reported revenue of $43.8 billion, up 88% YoY. Earnings per share came in at $4.86, comfortably beating the Wall Street consensus of $2.88. Going forward, for the second quarter, the company expects revenue of $44 billion to $45 billion.

DELL stock enjoyed positive analyst sentiment last month. On July 25, Mizuho Securities assigned a “Buy” rating to the stock with a price target of $500. With 25 Wall Street analysts covering the stock, DELL carries a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating. Out of these, 16 have a “Strong Buy” rating.