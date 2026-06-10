The $7 Billion Reason Super Micro Computer Stock Is Down Today

Investors are bailing on Super Micro Computer (SMCI) shares on June 10 after the artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure company announced a $5 billion underwritten public offering. In its press release, management disclosed a separate $2 billion at-the-market (ATM) equity program as well to “fund the purchase of components” necessary to fulfill customer orders.

Following today’s decline, Super Micro stock is down about 35% versus its recent high.

Why Equity Offerings Are Bearish for Super Micro Stock

SMCI is about to flood the market with new shares worth some $1.25 billion; the remaining is in depository shares representing mandatory convertible preferred stock that doesn't come online until mid-2029.

For investors, what this simply means is a multi-year dilution overhang — one that incrementally erodes per-share economics and weighs on the broader thesis surrounding Super Micro Computer Inc.

Additionally, now that SMCI stock has slipped below its 20-day moving average (MA), it is well within reason to assume that the bearish sentiment might just sustain in the near term.

Investors should also note that Super Micro's relative strength index (14-day) is hovering around 41 currently, indicating more room to the downside before the stock hits oversold territory.

Why Else Are SMCI Shares Not Worth Buying on the Dip

In its press release, management cited about $39 billion in recent AI server orders from more than 20 customers as justification for the capital raise.

But that backlog hasn’t yet translated into pricing power or margin strength investors can rely on; gross margin in the latest reported quarter stood at just 9.9%, which is thin for a company tapping equity markets at this scale.

For investors already skittish about Super Micro governance history, a combination of heavy dilution and razor-thin margins makes today’s selloff a no-go for buy-the-dip enthusiasts.

Note that SMCI has a history of gaining just 2.9% in July, followed by a more than 7% decline in August — a seasonal pattern that makes it rather unattractive to own in the near term.

What’s the Consensus Rating on Super Micro Computer?

Wall Street analysts aren’t particularly bullish on SMCI shares either, given that the consensus rating on the artificial intelligence company sits at “Hold."

Still, the mean price objective is set at about $36 currently, signaling potential upside of more than 10% from here.