Barchart.com
[[ type === 'moc' ? 'MARKET ON CLOSE' : 'FREE WEBINAR' ]]
[[ timeLabel ]] WATCH LIVE:
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier to get Screeners that run automatically with the results emailed to you! FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

The $7 Billion Reason Super Micro Computer Stock Is Down Today

Wajeeh Khan - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
Computer board micro chip green by blickpixel via Pixabay
Computer board micro chip green by blickpixel via Pixabay

Investors are bailing on Super Micro Computer (SMCI) shares on June 10 after the artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure company announced a $5 billion underwritten public offering. In its press release, management disclosed a separate $2 billion at-the-market (ATM) equity program as well to “fund the purchase of components” necessary to fulfill customer orders. 

Following today’s decline, Super Micro stock is down about 35% versus its recent high. 

www.barchart.com

Why Equity Offerings Are Bearish for Super Micro Stock

SMCI is about to flood the market with new shares worth some $1.25 billion; the remaining is in depository shares representing mandatory convertible preferred stock that doesn't come online until mid-2029. 

For investors, what this simply means is a multi-year dilution overhang — one that incrementally erodes per-share economics and weighs on the broader thesis surrounding Super Micro Computer Inc. 

Additionally, now that SMCI stock has slipped below its 20-day moving average (MA), it is well within reason to assume that the bearish sentiment might just sustain in the near term.  

Investors should also note that Super Micro's relative strength index (14-day) is hovering around 41 currently, indicating more room to the downside before the stock hits oversold territory. 

Why Else Are SMCI Shares Not Worth Buying on the Dip

In its press release, management cited about $39 billion in recent AI server orders from more than 20 customers as justification for the capital raise. 

But that backlog hasn’t yet translated into pricing power or margin strength investors can rely on; gross margin in the latest reported quarter stood at just 9.9%, which is thin for a company tapping equity markets at this scale. 

For investors already skittish about Super Micro governance history, a combination of heavy dilution and razor-thin margins makes today’s selloff a no-go for buy-the-dip enthusiasts. 

Note that SMCI has a history of gaining just 2.9% in July, followed by a more than 7% decline in August — a seasonal pattern that makes it rather unattractive to own in the near term.  

What’s the Consensus Rating on Super Micro Computer?

Wall Street analysts aren’t particularly bullish on SMCI shares either, given that the consensus rating on the artificial intelligence company sits at “Hold." 

Still, the mean price objective is set at about $36 currently, signaling potential upside of more than 10% from here. 

www.barchart.com

On the date of publication, Wajeeh Khan did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
SMCI 29.31 -11.33 -27.89%
Super Micro Computer

Most Popular News

NVIDIA Corp logo outside building-by BING-JHEN_HONG via iStock 1
Dear Nvidia Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for June 11
The Strategy logo and concept Bitcoin coins by Bangla press via Shutterstock 2
MicroStrategy Is Buying the Bitcoin Dip. Why Investors Are Turning Course and Suddenly Rewarding MSTR Stock.
Broadcom Inc HQ photo-by Sundry Photogrpahy via iStock 3
Broadcom's Sell-Off Is Overdone - Based on its FCF Margins, AVGO Could Be Worth Double
Trader at office - by Viktoriia Hnatiuk via Shutterstock 4
Intel Stock Has Risen Sixfold from Its 2025 Lows, but Don’t Expect a Dividend Yet
Nasdaq Times Square by Lucky Photographer via iStock 5
Stocks Climb on an AI-Led Rebound
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.