Barchart.com
[[ type === 'moc' ? 'MARKET ON CLOSE' : 'FREE WEBINAR' ]]
[[ timeLabel ]] WATCH LIVE:
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Less than $10/month! View ALL results for your Stocks, ETFs and Funds Screeners with Barchart Plus. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Super Micro Computer Crushed Earnings. Wall Street Still Can’t Stomach SMCI Stock’s Reputation

Larry Ramer - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
AI microchip by DesignKingBD360 via Shutterstock
AI microchip by DesignKingBD360 via Shutterstock

Super Micro Computer (SMCI) reported superb fiscal third-quarter financial results on May 5, at least on the surface. Digging deeper, SMCI stock is still well below its 52-week and all-time highs. By far the biggest reason for the shares' inability to come close to regaining its former status is the company's multiple scandals and alleged accounting violations

These incidents make SMCI stock uninvestable because it's impossible to know when another scandal, accounting irregularity, or probe of the firm will materialize, which could cause SMCI stock to suddenly tumble tremendously. Additionally, it's difficult to rely fully on the accuracy of its financial results.  

Indeed, multiple Wall Street analysts cite the company's “corporate governance” issues as a reason to avoid buying the name.

In light of these points, investors should not ownSMCI stock.

About Super Micro Computer

Based in California, Super Micro develops server and storage products, including those used in many data centers. It carries a market capitalization of $20.76 billion and a trailing price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38 times. 

SMCI's Fiscal Q3 Results and the Stock's Performance

The company's revenue jumped to $10.24 billion in Q3, far above the $4.6 billion of sales that it generated during the same period a year earlier. Further, its earnings per share soared to $0.81 versus $0.18 year-over-year (YOY).

In the wake of the results, which were released on May 5 after market close, the shares jumped 24.54% to $34.66 on May 6. However, the name remains 46% below its 52-week high of $62.36 and much further below its all-time, split-adjusted high of $120.90, set in March 2024. Moreover, the shares have risen just 2.06% in the last 12 months.

Examples of SMCI's “Governance” Problems and Analysts' View of the Issue

In March, one of SMCI's executives and two other company employees were indicted for smuggling AI-related products to China in violation of U.S. rules related to the export of such products to the Asian country. SMCI's board is probing export-rule violations by its former employees. SMCI's accounting practices were reportedly investigated by the U.S. Department of Justice after a whistleblower accused it of accounting irregularities. Its former auditor, Ernst & Young, resigned due to alleged problems with the company's internal controls, and Super Micro was accused by a short-selling firm of accounting improprieties and violations of U.S. export rules. On the day after the March accusations were unveiled, the company announced it would be delayed in issuing its annual 10-K report that is required by the SEC.

JPMorgan's Samik Chatterjee., Wedbush's Matt Bryson, and GF Securities' Evan Lee all kept “Neutral” or “Hold” ratings on the shares in the wake of the company's latest quarterly results, and all cited its compliance issues as one reason for their reluctance to become more constructive on the shares.

www.barchart.com
www.barchart.com

Valuation and the Bottom Line on SMCI Stock

Although the shares have a very low forward price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38 times, the company's persistent compliance issues make its shares unattractive for the time being. 


On the date of publication, Larry Ramer did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
SMCI 35.37 +1.75 +5.21%
Super Micro Computer

Most Popular News

Intel Corp_ badge holder-by hasrul_rais via Shutterstock 1
How Intel Stock Could Be the Biggest Winner from AMD’s Explosive Earnings Win
Advanced Micro Devices Inc_ logo on phone and website-by T_Schneider via Shutterstock 2
As CPUs Steal the Show, AMD Stock Just Got a New Street-High Price Target
3d illustration inflation and deflation graph by Deepadesigns via Shutterstock 3
What Are Wall Street Analysts' Target Price for Sandisk Stock?
The Shopify logo on a smartphone screen by IB Photography via Shutterstock 4
Unusual Shopify Stock Options Activity Signals a Unique Trade for Income and Upside
Robinhood app on phone by Andrew Neel via Unsplash 5
HOOD Stock Bullish Diagonal Trade Targets a Price of $85 by June 18th
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.