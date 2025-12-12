Barchart.com
Wheat Closes with Friday Losses

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

Beautiful Landscape Of Sunset Over Wheat Field by Yuriy_Kulik via iStock
The wheat complex closed Friday with losses. Chicago SRW futures were down 4 to 5 cents in most contracts, as March was down 6 ½ cents on the week. KC HRW futures were 4 to 5 cents on Friday, with March losing 13 ¼ cents since last Friday. MPLS spring wheat was fractionally lower to close Friday, with March up 2 ¾ cents on the week.

Commitment of Traders data as of November 18 showed spec funds trimming 10,070 contracts as from their net short position in Chicago wheat futures and options to 48,691 contracts as of that date. In KC wheat futures and options, managed money cut 13,278 contracts from their net short to 19,939 contracts. 

Export Sales data for the week ending on November 20 will be released on Monday, with analysts looking for 300,000-750,000 MT in wheat sales.

A South Korean importer purchased a total of 65,000 MT of wheat in a private purchased overnight. 

Dec 25 CBOT Wheat  closed at $5.34 1/2, unch,

Mar 26 CBOT Wheat  closed at $5.29 1/4, down 4 1/4 cents,

Dec 25 KCBT Wheat  closed at $4.98 3/4, down 16 3/4 cents,

Mar 26 KCBT Wheat  closed at $5.18, down 4 1/4 cents,

Dec 25 MGEX Wheat  closed at $5.82 1/2, unch,

Mar 26 MGEX Wheat  closed at $5.76 3/4, down 1/2 cent,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article.

