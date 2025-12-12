Barchart.com
Soybeans Falling on Friday Despite Chinese Business Trickling In

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Rows of soybean crop by Olga Seifutdinova via iStock
Soybeans are falling 12 to 13 cents in the nearbys on Friday. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price is 11 3/4 cents lower at $10.10 3/4. Soymeal futures are $1.70 higher, with Soy Oil futures 85 points lower. There were 26 deliveries for December soybean meal overnight, with 34 for Bean oil. December expires today.

A private export sale of 132,000 MT was reported to China by USDA this morning. Known China purchases (via daily flash sales and weekly data) have accumulated 3.5 MMT. Another sale was reported for soybean meal totaling 104,328 MT to Mexico, with 93,895 MT for the current marketing year and 10,433 MT for the next MY.

We will get another backlogged update to the Export Sales report on Monday. Traders are looking for 0.8-3 MMT in soybean sales for the week of November 20. Meal sales are estimated at 100,000-450,000 MT, with 5,000-25,000 MT for bean oil. 

Sinograin, a Chinese state stockpiler, setup another auction for 513,000 MT of imported soybeans set for next Tuesday.

Jan 26 Soybeans  are at $10.80 3/4, down 12 3/4 cents,

Nearby Cash  is at $10.10 3/4, down 12 3/4 cents,

Mar 26 Soybeans  are at $10.90 1/4, down 12 1/2 cents,

May 26 Soybeans  are at $11.00, down 12 1/4 cents,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ZSPAUS.CM 10.0700 -0.1547 -1.51%
US Soybean Price Idx
ZLH26 50.56 -0.76 -1.48%
Soybean Oil
ZMH26 305.9 -1.1 -0.36%
Soybean Meal
ZSX25 1112-6s -19-2 -1.70%
Soybean
ZSF26 1078-0 -15-4 -1.42%
Soybean
ZSH26 1088-0 -14-6 -1.34%
Soybean

