Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Get your Portfolio automatically emailed to you up to 4 times a day with Barchart Premier. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Wheat Facing Friday AM Weakness

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Single stalk of wheat on white background by texturis via iStock
Single stalk of wheat on white background by texturis via iStock
Unlock a 1-Year FREE Barchart Premier Subscription by opening & funding a Plus500 futures account & making a trade

Wheat price action is lower to start Friday. Futures saw mixed action on Thursday, with the hard red contracts the weakest. December futures expire on Friday. Chicago SRW futures were up 3 to 4 cents Thursday. Open interest was up 4,003 contracts. KC HRW futures saw penny losses in the front months. OI was up 3,610 contracts on Thursday MPLS spring wheat was slightly higher in the front months.

The weekly Export Sales report from Thursday USDA showed 850,418 MT of wheat sold in the week ending on 11/13. That was a 6-week high and 54.73% larger than the same week last year. Accumulated wheat sale commitments are now 18.12 MMT, up 22.4% from last year and the largest total for that week since 2013/14.

Census data was reported on Wednesday, with 3.23 MMT (118.68 mbu) of wheat shipped in September. That was the largest total for that month in 12 years and 19.97% larger than August.

A South Korean importer purchased a total of 65,000 MT of wheat in a private purchased overnight. 

Dec 25 CBOT Wheat  closed at $5.34 1/2, up 3 1/4 cents, currently unch

Mar 26 CBOT Wheat  closed at $5.33 1/2, up 4 cents, currently down 4 cents

Dec 25 KCBT Wheat  closed at $5.15 1/2, down 1 cent, currently unch

Mar 26 KCBT Wheat  closed at $5.22 1/4, down 1 cent, currently down 2 3/4 cents

Dec 25 MGEX Wheat  closed at $5.82 1/2, unch, currently unch

Mar 26 MGEX Wheat  closed at $5.76 1/4, up 1 cent, currently down 2 1/4 cents


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
KEH26 519-6 -2-4 -0.48%
Hard Red Winter Wheat
KEZ25 515-4s -1-0 -0.19%
Hard Red Winter Wheat
MWZ25 5.8150s unch unch
Spring Wheat Mpls
ZWZ25 534-4s +3-2 +0.61%
Wheat
ZWH26 530-2 -3-2 -0.61%
Wheat

Most Popular News

A Palantir sign displayed on an office building by Poetra_RH via Shutterstock 1
Palantir: The Future of Defense Contracts or DiamondCluster 2.0? What Michael Burry Has to Say About PLTR Stock.
Image of Mark Zuckerberg by Rokas Tenys via Shutterstock 2
Could Meta Stock Skyrocket in 2026 If Mark Zuckerberg Declares Another ‘Year of Efficiency’?
Chipset held over rush hour traffic by Jae Young Ju via iStock 3
Dear Micron Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for December 17
EV in showroom by Robert Way via Shutterstock 4
Why Nio Stock’s Probability Curve Points to a Hidden Upside Setup
Meta by creativeneko via Shutterstock 5
Is Google Stock a Buy Ahead of Its First AI Glasses Launch?
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot