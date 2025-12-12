Soybeans Falling to Start Friday

Soybeans are trading with 8 to 9 cent losses in the nearbys. Futures saw slight gains of 1 to 2 1/4 cents in the nearbys on Thursday. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price was 1 3/4 cents higher at $10.22 1/2. Soymeal futures were up 30 to 90 cents, with Soy Oil futures 23 to 29 points lower. There were 26 deliveries for December soybean meal overnight, with 34 for Bean oil. December expires today.

Export Sales data for the week ending on November 13 was out on Thursday morning, with bean bookings totaling 695,598 MT. That was an improvement from last week but still 61% below the same week last year. Accumulated sale commitments are now 18.4 MMT, 37.5% below last year for that week. Known China purchases (via daily flash sales and weekly data) have accumulated 3.37 MMT.

September soybean shipments were released on Thursday morning, with exports totaling 2.856 MMT (104.94 mbu). That was down 8.29% from last year but still the 2nd largest in the last 5 years. Meal sales continued the streak of monthly record, with the 7th monthly record in a row at 1.32 MMT shipped in September. Soy oil shipments were the lowest since October 2024 at 17,617 MT.

Sinograin, a Chinese state stockpiler, setup another auction for 513,000 MT of imported soybeans set for next Tuesday.

Jan 26 Soybeans closed at $10.93 1/2, up 2 1/4 cents, currently down 8 1/2 cents

Nearby Cash was $10.22 1/2, up 1 3/4 cents,

Mar 26 Soybeans closed at $11.02 3/4, up 1 3/4 cents, currently down 8 cents

May 26 Soybeans closed at $11.12 1/4, up 1 3/4 cents, currently down 8 cents