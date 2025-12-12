Barchart.com
Soybeans Falling to Start Friday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

Soybean field crop rows by oticki via iStock
Soybeans are trading with 8 to 9 cent losses in the nearbys. Futures saw slight gains of 1 to 2 1/4 cents in the nearbys on Thursday. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price was 1 3/4 cents higher at $10.22 1/2. Soymeal futures were up 30 to 90 cents, with Soy Oil futures 23 to 29 points lower. There were 26 deliveries for December soybean meal overnight, with 34 for Bean oil. December expires today.

Export Sales data for the week ending on November 13 was out on Thursday morning, with bean bookings totaling 695,598 MT. That was an improvement from last week but still 61% below the same week last year. Accumulated sale commitments are now 18.4 MMT, 37.5% below last year for that week. Known China purchases (via daily flash sales and weekly data) have accumulated 3.37 MMT.

September soybean shipments were released on Thursday morning, with exports totaling 2.856 MMT (104.94 mbu). That was down 8.29% from last year but still the 2nd largest in the last 5 years. Meal sales continued the streak of monthly record, with the 7th monthly record in a row at 1.32 MMT shipped in September. Soy oil shipments were the lowest since October 2024 at 17,617 MT.

Sinograin, a Chinese state stockpiler, setup another auction for 513,000 MT of imported soybeans set for next Tuesday.

Jan 26 Soybeans  closed at $10.93 1/2, up 2 1/4 cents, currently down 8 1/2 cents

Nearby Cash  was $10.22 1/2, up 1 3/4 cents,

Mar 26 Soybeans  closed at $11.02 3/4, up 1 3/4 cents, currently down 8 cents

May 26 Soybeans  closed at $11.12 1/4, up 1 3/4 cents, currently down 8 cents


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ZSPAUS.CM 10.1345 -0.0902 -0.88%
US Soybean Price Idx
ZLH26 51.10 -0.22 -0.43%
Soybean Oil
ZMH26 305.3 -1.7 -0.55%
Soybean Meal
ZSX25 1112-6s -19-2 -1.70%
Soybean
ZSF26 1084-4 -9-0 -0.82%
Soybean
ZSH26 1094-4 -8-2 -0.75%
Soybean

