Is Coinbase Global Stock Underperforming the Nasdaq?

With a market cap of $72.5 billion , Coinbase Global, Inc. ( COIN ) is a leading platform for crypto assets serving users in the United States and worldwide. It provides consumers with a primary financial account for the crypto economy and offers institutions a brokerage platform with deep liquidity.

Companies valued at more than $10 billion are generally considered “large-cap” stocks, and Coinbase Global fits this criterion perfectly. The company also delivers a suite of developer tools for building onchain applications.

Shares of the New York-based company have declined 39.5% from its 52-week high of $444.64 . COIN stock has dropped nearly 17% over the past three months, underperforming the Nasdaq Composite’s ( $NASX ) over 7% rise over the same time frame.

In the longer term, Coinbase Global stock is up 8.3% on a YTD basis, lagging behind NASX’s 22.2% increase. Moreover, shares of the company have decreased 14.3% over the past 52 weeks, compared to NASX’s 17.8% return over the same time frame.

Despite a few fluctuations, the stock has been trading mostly below its 50-day moving average since August. In addition, it has fallen below its 200-day moving average since mid-November.

Shares of Coinbase climbed 4.7% following its Q3 2025 results on Oct. 30, as the company reported net income of $1.50 per share, surpassing expectations. Transaction revenue nearly doubled to $1.05 billion amid heightened crypto volatility that boosted trading volumes . Investors were also encouraged by a 34.3% rise in subscription and services revenue to $746.7 million and the Deribit acquisition, which strengthened Coinbase’s foothold in the derivatives market.

In contrast, rival CME Group Inc. ( CME ) has outpaced COIN stock. Shares of CME Group have soared 17.3% on a YTD basis and 16.3% over the past 52 weeks.