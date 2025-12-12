Is Northern Trust Stock Outperforming the S&P 500?

Chicago, Illinois-based Northern Trust Corporation ( NTRS ) operates as a holding company, providing wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for organizations, families, and individuals worldwide. With a market cap of $26 billion , the company operates through Asset Servicing and Wealth Management segments.

Companies worth $10 billion or more are generally described as “large-cap stocks.” Northern Trust fits right into that category, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, reflecting its substantial size and influence in the asset management industry.

NTRS stock touched its all-time high of $140.18 in yesterday’s trading session before slightly pulling back. Meanwhile, NTRS stock prices have gained 8.2% over the past three months, notably outpacing the S&P 500 Index’s ( $SPX ) 4.8% uptick during the same time frame.

Northern Trust’s performance has remained impressive over the longer term as well. NTRS stock prices have soared 36.7% on a YTD basis and 33.2% over the past 52 weeks, compared to SPX’s 17.3% gains in 2025 and 13.4% returns over the past year.

Meanwhile, NTRS stock has traded consistently above its 200-day moving average since early May and above its 50-day moving average since late November, underscoring its bullish trend.

Northern Trust’s stock prices dropped 2.4% in the trading session following the release of its mixed Q3 results on Oct. 22. The company’s trust fees, capital markets revenues, and net interest income observed a significant surge compared to the year-ago quarter. However, its other non-interest income experienced a notable decline. Overall, the company’s revenues for the quarter grew 2.8% year-over-year to slightly more than $2 billion, missing the Street’s expectations by 76 bps. Meanwhile, driven by a 4.8% decline in the number of outstanding shares on a diluted basis, the company’s EPS inched up 3.2% year-over-year to $2.29, beating the consensus estimates by 1.3%.

Further, NTRS has notably outperformed its peer, T. Rowe Price Group, Inc.’s ( TROW ) 7.2% decline in 2025 and 13.8% plunge over the past 52 weeks.