Wheat Closes Mixed on Thursday

Wheat saw mixed action on Thursday, with the hard red contracts the weakest. December futures expire on Friday. Chicago SRW futures were up 3 to 4 cents Thursday. KC HRW futures saw penny losses in the front months. MPLS spring wheat was slightly higher in the front months.

The weekly Export Sales report got another catch-up release this morning, with USDA showing 850,418 MT of wheat sold in the week ending on 11/13. That exceeded analysts estimates of 200,000 to 600,000 MT. It was also a 6-week high and 54.73% larger than last year.

Census data was reported on Wednesday, with 3.23 MMT (118.68 mbu) of wheat shipped in September. That was the largest total for that month in 12 years and 19.97% larger than August.

A couple South Korean importers purchased a total of 130,000 MT wheat overnight. The Rosario Grain Exchanges estimates the Argentina 2025/26

Dec 25 CBOT Wheat closed at $5.34 1/2, up 3 1/4 cents,

Mar 26 CBOT Wheat closed at $5.33 1/2, up 4 cents,

Dec 25 KCBT Wheat closed at $5.15 1/2, down 1 cent,

Mar 26 KCBT Wheat closed at $5.22 1/4, down 1 cent,

Dec 25 MGEX Wheat closed at $5.82 1/2, unch,