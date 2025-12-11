Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Less than $10/month! View ALL results for your Stocks, ETFs and Funds Screeners with Barchart Plus. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Wheat Closes Mixed on Thursday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Wheat field on a beautiful summer day by MadalinCalita via Pixabay
Wheat field on a beautiful summer day by MadalinCalita via Pixabay
Unlock a 1-Year FREE Barchart Premier Subscription by opening & funding a Plus500 futures account & making a trade

Wheat saw mixed action on Thursday, with the hard red contracts the weakest. December futures expire on Friday. Chicago SRW futures were up 3 to 4 cents Thursday. KC HRW futures saw penny losses in the front months. MPLS spring wheat was slightly higher in the front months.

The weekly Export Sales report got another catch-up release this morning, with USDA showing 850,418 MT of wheat sold in the week ending on 11/13. That exceeded analysts estimates of 200,000 to 600,000 MT. It was also a 6-week high and 54.73% larger than last year.

Census data was reported on Wednesday, with 3.23 MMT (118.68 mbu) of wheat shipped in September. That was the largest total for that month in 12 years and 19.97% larger than August.

A couple South Korean importers purchased a total of 130,000 MT wheat overnight. The Rosario Grain Exchanges estimates the Argentina 2025/26

Dec 25 CBOT Wheat  closed at $5.34 1/2, up 3 1/4 cents,

Mar 26 CBOT Wheat  closed at $5.33 1/2, up 4 cents,

Dec 25 KCBT Wheat  closed at $5.15 1/2, down 1 cent,

Mar 26 KCBT Wheat  closed at $5.22 1/4, down 1 cent,

Dec 25 MGEX Wheat  closed at $5.82 1/2, unch,

Mar 26 MGEX Wheat  closed at $5.76 1/4, up 1 cent,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
KEH26 522-2s -1-0 -0.19%
Hard Red Winter Wheat
KEZ25 515-4s -1-0 -0.19%
Hard Red Winter Wheat
MWZ25 5.8150s unch unch
Spring Wheat Mpls
ZWZ25 534-4s +3-2 +0.61%
Wheat
ZWH26 533-4s +4-0 +0.76%
Wheat

Most Popular News

EV in showroom by Robert Way via Shutterstock 1
Why Nio Stock’s Probability Curve Points to a Hidden Upside Setup
Wall Street sign in lower Manhattan New York by Stuart Monk via Shutterstock 2
Stocks Slip Before the Open as Oracle Dents Sentiment After Fed Cut
Image of CEO Elon Musk by Kathy Hutchins via Shutterstock 3
Morgan Stanley Just Broke Up with Tesla: Should You Buy or Sell TSLA Stock Here?
Oracle Corp_ office logo-by Mesut Dogan via iStock 4
Oracle Stock Drops After Q2 Results — Is ORCL a Buy, Sell, or Hold?
JPMorgan Chase & Co_ sign-by Robson90 via Shutterstock 5
Jamie Dimon Has Long Been Sounding the Economic Alarm. After the Fed’s Latest Rate Cut, Can You Still Bank on JPMorgan Stock?
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot