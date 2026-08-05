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Do Wall Street Analysts Like Intercontinental Exchange Stock?

Kritika Sarmah - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Intercontinental Exchange on the screen of an exchange_By maurice norbert
Intercontinental Exchange on the screen of an exchange_By maurice norbert

Atlanta, Georgia-based Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (ICE) is a global financial markets infrastructure company that operates exchanges, clearing networks, and data services. It provides technology, market data, indexing, and mortgage technology solutions across major asset classes, helping improve transparency, price discovery, efficiency, and decision-making. The company has a market capitalization of approximately $85.2 billion.

Shares of this leading financial market infrastructure company have significantly underperformed the broader market over the past year. ICE has declined 20.8% over this period, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has gained nearly 22.2%. The weakness has continued in 2026, with the stock down 7.9%, compared with the index's 13% gain over the same period.

Narrowing the comparison, ICE has also underperformed the iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (IAI), which has gained 8% over the past year and advanced 5.4% year-to-date.

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On July 30, ICE reported its Q2 FY2026 earnings, sending its shares about 1.2% higher as the company topped Wall Street's expectations. Net revenues increased 4.8% year-over-year to $2.7 billion, with growth across all three operating segments led by Fixed Income & Data Services and Mortgage Technology, more than offsetting weaker energy revenues. Adjusted diluted EPS rose 5% year-over-year to $1.90.

Through the first half of 2026, ICE returned $1.8 billion to stockholders, including $1.2 billion in share repurchases, and its board approved increasing the share repurchase authorization to $4.0 billion, effective July 1, 2026. For FY2026, the company expects high-single-digit growth in Exchange recurring revenue and 7% to 8% growth in Fixed Income & Data Services recurring revenue, while guiding non-GAAP operating expenses of $4.19 billion to $4.23 billion.

Analysts expect ICE's diluted EPS to rise 15% year over year to $7.99 for the fiscal year ending in December 2026. The company has consistently outperformed Wall Street's consensus EPS estimate over the past four quarters.

Among the 16 analysts covering ICE stock, the consensus is a “Moderate Buy.” That's based on 12 "Strong Buys," two "Moderate Buys," and two "Holds."

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This configuration is more bearish than it was a month ago, when the stock carried 13 "Strong Buy" ratings.

On July 31, Ashish Sabadra of RBC Capital maintained a "Buy" rating on Intercontinental Exchange while keeping the price target unchanged at $180 following the company's latest quarterly results.

The Street-high price target of $218 suggests upside potential of 31.5%.


On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
IAI 189.00 +1.68 +0.90%
US Broker-Dealers & Sec Exch Ishares ETF
$SPX 7,736.52 +136.02 +1.79%
S&P 500 Index
ICE 149.20 -2.60 -1.71%
Intercontinental Exchange

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