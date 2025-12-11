How Is Best Buy's Stock Performance Compared to Other Specialty Retail Stocks?

Best Buy Co_ Inc_ store by- Michael Vi via iStock

With a market cap of $15.5 billion , Best Buy Co., Inc. ( BBY ) is a leading multinational specialty retailer of consumer electronics, appliances, and related services. Operating in the United States and Canada, the company serves customers through various brands such as Best Buy, Geek Squad, Lively, and Pacific Kitchen and Home.

Companies valued at more than $10 billion are generally considered “large-cap” stocks, and Best Buy fits this criterion perfectly. Best Buy offers a wide range of products and services through its physical stores and online platforms, including technology solutions, home essentials, and health-focused offerings.

Shares of the Richfield, Minnesota-based company have declined 19.2% from its 52-week high of $91.68 . Over the past three months, its shares have decreased 5.5% , lagging behind the State Street SPDR S&P Retail ETF's ( XRT ) marginal drop during the same period.

Longer term, BBY stock is down 13.6% on a YTD basis, underperforming XRT's 10.4% gain. Moreover, shares of the consumer electronics retailer have dipped 14.9% over the past 52 weeks, compared to XRT’s 4.2% rise over the same time frame.

Yet, it has risen above its 200-day moving average since late September.

Shares of Best Buy jumped 5.3% on Nov. 25 because the company delivered better-than-expected Q3 2026 results , including adjusted EPS of $1.40 and revenue of $9.67 billion. Investors also reacted positively to enterprise comparable-sales growth of 2.7%, driven by strength in computing, gaming, and mobile phones. Confidence grew further after the company raised 2026 adjusted EPS guidance to $6.25 - $6.35.

However, BBY stock has performed weaker than its rival, Ulta Beauty, Inc. ( ULTA ). ULTA stock has returned 38.1% YTD and 45.8% over the past 52 weeks.