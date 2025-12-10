Wheat Falling on Wednesday

Barchart.com
Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

Wheat and bread on a table by scorpp via iStock
Wheat is trading with Wednesday weakness, as contracts are having a delayed response to USDA’s added world production from Tuesday. Chicago SRW futures are down 6 to 8 cents in the nearbys. KC HRW futures are down 4 to 6 cents. There were 11 deliveries issued against December KC wheat overnight. MPLS spring wheat are down 4 to 5 cents.

A delayed Commitment of Traders report showed managed money trimming 4,520 contracts from their net short in CBT wheat to 70,613 contracts as of 11/4. In KC wheat, speculators were cutting 9,254 contracts from their net short to 42,454 contracts.

In Tuesday’s WASDE, world stocks were raised by 3.44 MMT to 274.87 MMT. That came mainly on another 8.92 MMT increase to production, with Canada (+3), Australia (+1), Argentina (+2), the EU (+1.7) and Russia (+1) all seeing a hike. 

Dec 25 CBOT Wheat  is at $5.30 1/4, down 6 cents,

Mar 26 CBOT Wheat  is at $5.27, down 7 1/2 cents,

Dec 25 KCBT Wheat  is at $5.19, down 1 1/4 cents,

Mar 26 KCBT Wheat  is at $5.21 1/2, down 5 1/2 cents,

Dec 25 MGEX Wheat  is at $5.81 1/2, unch,

Mar 26 MGEX Wheat  is at $5.72 1/4, down 4 cents


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
KEH26 523-0 -4-0 -0.76%
Hard Red Winter Wheat
KEZ25 519-0 -1-2 -0.24%
Hard Red Winter Wheat
MWZ25 5.8150s unch unch
Spring Wheat Mpls
ZWZ25 530-2 -6-0 -1.12%
Wheat
ZWH26 529-0 -5-4 -1.03%
Wheat

