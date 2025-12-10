Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier for advanced OPTIONS screeners and volatility tools. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Soybean Bulls Battling Back at Wednesday’s Midday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
soybeans in a bowl by PublicDomainPictures via Pixabay
soybeans in a bowl by PublicDomainPictures via Pixabay
Unlock a 1-Year FREE Barchart Premier Subscription by opening & funding a Plus500 futures account & making a trade

Soybeans are back to higher trade on Wednesday, with contracts up 1 to 3 1/2 cents.  The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price is 3 1/4 cents lower at $10.20 1/4. Soymeal futures are steady to $1.10 in the red, with Soy Oil futures 10 to 46 points higher. There was another delivery for December soybean meal overnight, with 8 more issued for December soybean oil.

USDA reported private export sales of 136,000 MT of soybeans to China and 119,000 MT to unknown destinations, as well as 212,000 MT to unknown received in the reporting period. Another 120,000 MT of soybean meal was sold to Poland.

An aged CFTC Commitment of Traders report showed another 60,194 contracts added to the managed money net long position as of November 4, taking it to 178,683 contracts. The two week move was 143,354 contracts to the long side, the largest 2-week bull move on record. CFTC will release another report this afternoon, expediting the catch up on the backlog from the shutdown. 

Jan 26 Soybeans  are at $10.90 3/4, up 3 1/2 cents,

Nearby Cash  is at $10.20 1/4, up 3 1/2 cents,

Mar 26 Soybeans  are at $11.00 3/4, up 2 1/2 cents,

May 26 Soybeans  are at $11.10, up 1 1/4 cents,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ZSPAUS.CM 10.2215 +0.0557 +0.55%
US Soybean Price Idx
ZLH26 51.64 +0.11 +0.21%
Soybean Oil
ZMH26 306.6 -0.2 -0.07%
Soybean Meal
ZSX25 1112-6s -19-2 -1.70%
Soybean
ZSF26 1092-4 +5-2 +0.48%
Soybean
ZSH26 1102-2 +4-0 +0.36%
Soybean

Most Popular News

Amazon - Image by bluestork via Shutterstock 1
Can Amazon Stock Hit $400 in 2026?
Glass jar with the word Dividend by Andrii Yalanskyi via Shutterstock 2
Forget The Fed and Buy This Dividend Stock for 2026
Image by bit mechanic via Shutterstock 3
Morgan Stanley Is Sweetening on MP Materials Stock Following ‘Historic Deal.’ Should You Buy MP Here?
Apple Inc logo on Apple store-by PhillDanze via iStock 4
Apple Stock Marks a Solid Comeback. Is AAPL a Buy, Sell, or Hold for 2026?
Space Technology by Rini_ com via Shutterstock 5
The Options Market Is Pricing in Huge Uncertainty for AST SpaceMobile (ASTS): Here’s How to Break the Deadlock
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot