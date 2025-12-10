Barchart.com
Soybeans Extending Losses on Wednesday Morning

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

Rows of soybean crop by Olga Seifutdinova via iStock
Soybeans are trading with 2 to 4 ½ cent losses early on Wednesday. Futures posted Tuesday losses of 6 to 8 cents in the nearbys, as contracts pulled off lows into the close. Preliminary open interest was down 14,382 contracts on Tuesday, suggesting some longs were exiting.  The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price was 4 3/4 cents lower at $10.18 1/4. Soymeal futures were 60 cents to $5.40 in the red, with Soy Oil futures 15 to 19 points lower. There was another delivery for December soybean meal overnight, with 8 more issued for December soybean oil.

WASDE data was updated this morning, but nothing in the US side was adjusted. The World Ag Outlook Board decided to punt to the January report as both supply and demand was left stale and projected ending stocks were steady at 290 mbu. 

Over on the world side, few changes were noted, as South American production was steady. World stocks were raised by just 0.38 MMT to 122.37 MMT. 

An aged CFTC Commitment of Traders report showed another 60,194 contracts added to the managed money net long position as of November 4, taking it to 178,683 contracts. The two week move was 143,354 contracts to the long side, the largest 2-week bull move on record. 

Brazilian soybean exports during December are estimated to total 3.33 MMT, according to ANEC, 0.52 MMT above their previous estimate. That would also be 3.3 MMT above the same month last year. Early on Tuesday morning, the Argentina economy minister announced the soybean export tax is to drop 2 points to 24%, with products down 2 points to 22.5%.

Jan 26 Soybeans  closed at $10.87 1/4, down 6 1/2 cents, currently down 4 1/2 cents

Nearby Cash  was $10.17 1/2, down 6 1/2 cents,

Mar 26 Soybeans  closed at $10.98 1/4, down 7 1/2 cents, currently down 3 3/4 cents

May 26 Soybeans  closed at $11.08 3/4, down 8 cents, currently down 3 cents


Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ZSPAUS.CM 10.1339 -0.0319 -0.31%
US Soybean Price Idx
ZLH26 51.79 +0.26 +0.50%
Soybean Oil
ZMH26 305.3 -1.5 -0.49%
Soybean Meal
ZSX25 1112-6s -19-2 -1.70%
Soybean
ZSF26 1084-0 -3-2 -0.30%
Soybean
ZSH26 1095-4 -2-6 -0.25%
Soybean

