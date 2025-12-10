Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier for advanced OPTIONS screeners and volatility tools. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Is NVR Stock Underperforming the S&P 500?

Kritika Sarmah - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
NVR Inc_ phone and website by- T_Schneider via Shutterstock
NVR Inc_ phone and website by- T_Schneider via Shutterstock

With a market cap of $21.1 billion, NVR, Inc. (NVR) is one of the largest U.S. homebuilders. It operates an asset-light model, purchasing finished lots rather than developing land, reducing financial risk and stabilizing margins. Through brands like Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes, the company serves first-time buyers, move-up buyers, and luxury segments across 16 East Coast and Midwestern states. The Virginia-based company’s vertically integrated mortgage and title services enhance efficiency and customer experience. 

Companies worth $10 billion or more are generally described as "large-cap stocks." NVR fits right into that category, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, reflecting its substantial size and influence in the residential construction industry. Supported by strong revenue, healthy profitability, and disciplined inventory management, NVR maintains a resilient competitive position. 

Despite its notable strengths, NVR stock has dropped 19.3% from its 52-week high of $9,068.15 touched 52 weeks ago. The stock has plummeted 11.6% over the past three months, underperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX5% surge during the same time frame.

www.barchart.com

NVR’s performance looks much grimmer over the longer term. The stock has surged 2.5% over the past six months and plummeted 19.8% over the past 52 weeks, lagging behind SPX’s 13.9% gains and 13% over the same time frames, respectively. 

The stock has observed volatility recently and has dipped below both its 50-day and 200-day moving averages in the last few trading sessions. 

www.barchart.com

On Oct. 22, NVR shares dipped over 1% after reporting its Q3 results, as it reflected a softer housing environment despite slightly beating expectations. Its EPS of $112.33 surpassed Wall Street expectations of $107.88. While revenue of 2.61 billion dollars surpassed Street projections, it was down from the prior year, and net income fell to 343 million dollars as higher lot costs and affordability-driven pricing constraints pressured margins. New orders declined 16%, backlog dropped nearly 20%, and cancellation rates rose, signaling weaker demand and a more cautious buyer base.

When compared to its peer, NVR has significantly underperformed PulteGroup, Inc.’s (PHM21.3% rise over the past six months and 4.2% decline over the past 52 weeks.

Among the eight analysts covering the NVR stock, the consensus rating is a “Hold.” Its mean price target of $8,683 suggests a modest 18.6% upside potential from current price levels.


On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
PHM 123.04 -1.84 -1.47%
Pultegroup
$SPX 6,840.51 -6.00 -0.09%
S&P 500 Index
NVR 7,318.29 -120.07 -1.61%
NVR Inc

Most Popular News

Alphabet (Google) Image by Markus Mainka via Shutterstock 1
Can Google Stock Hit $400 in 2026?
Netflix on tv with remote by freestocks via Unsplash 2
2 Reasons to Hit Pause on Netflix Stock Now
Broadcom Inc logo on building-by Poetra_ RH via Shutterstock 3
Analysts Are Betting on Broadcom Stock for 2026. Should You Load Up on Shares Now?
Yen chart by Ca-Ssis via iStock 4
Is a Global Margin Call Coming? How a Bank of Japan Rate Hike Could Trigger the Next Market Shock
Wall Street sign in lower Manhattan New York by Stuart Monk via Shutterstock 5
Is a Short Squeeze Brewing in iRobot Stock?
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot