Corn Pops Higher on Tuesday, as USDA Cuts Ending Stocks

Corn futures posted gains of 4 to 5 cents across most contracts on Tuesday, following a bullish USDA report. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price was up 4 1/2 cents at $4.03 1/2.

The monthly WASDE was out this morning, showing a 125 mbu cut to US ending stocks, now at 2.029 billion bushels. That was well below estimates and came all from an increase to the export category.

On the world side, the largest adjustment was via increase carryover (+1.71 MMT), mainly in Argentina, as the US cut more than off set that. World ending stocks for 2025/26 are seen at 279.15 MMT, a 2.19 MMT drop from last month. Other notable adjustments was a 3 MMT cut to Ukraine output.

CFTC data from the week of November 4 showed corn speculators cutting 17,990 contracts from their net short position, taking it to 71,516 contracts.

A South Korean importer 132,000 MT of corn in a tender overnight, with no origin announced. ANEC estimates the December Brazilian corn export total at 6.3 MMT. That is a 1.31 MMT increase from last week’s projection and would be 2.03 MMT increase over last year’s total in December. Argentina trimmed their export tax on corn by 1 percentage point to 8.5% according to a release from the country’s economic minster.

Dec 25 Corn closed at $4.40 3/4, up 4 1/2 cents,

Nearby Cash was $4.03 1/2, up 4 1/2 cents,

Mar 26 Corn closed at $4.48, up 4 1/4 cents,