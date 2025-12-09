Barchart.com
Corn Pops Higher on Tuesday, as USDA Cuts Ending Stocks

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

Pile of yellow corn by ivoris via iStock
Pile of yellow corn by ivoris via iStock
Corn futures posted gains of 4 to 5 cents across most contracts on Tuesday, following a bullish USDA report. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price was up 4 1/2 cents at $4.03 1/2. 

The monthly WASDE was out this morning, showing a 125 mbu cut to US ending stocks, now at 2.029 billion bushels. That was well below estimates and came all from an increase to the export category. 

On the world side, the largest adjustment was via increase carryover (+1.71 MMT), mainly in Argentina, as the US cut more than off set that. World ending stocks for 2025/26 are seen at 279.15 MMT, a 2.19 MMT drop from last month. Other notable adjustments was a 3 MMT cut to Ukraine output.

CFTC data from the week of November 4 showed corn speculators cutting 17,990 contracts from their net short position, taking it to 71,516 contracts.

A South Korean importer 132,000 MT of corn in a tender overnight, with no origin announced. ANEC estimates the December Brazilian corn export total at 6.3 MMT. That is a 1.31 MMT increase from last week’s projection and would be 2.03 MMT increase over last year’s total in December. Argentina trimmed their export tax on corn by 1 percentage point to 8.5% according to a release from the country’s economic minster. 

Dec 25 Corn  closed at $4.40 3/4, up 4 1/2 cents,

Nearby Cash  was $4.03 1/2, up 4 1/2 cents,

Mar 26 Corn  closed at $4.48, up 4 1/4 cents,

May 26 Corn  closed at $4.55 1/2, up 4 1/4 cents,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article.

