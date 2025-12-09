Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier for advanced OPTIONS screeners and volatility tools. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Soybean Losses Continue Ahead of USDA Report

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Pile of soybeans by PAVEL IARUNICHEV via iStock
Pile of soybeans by PAVEL IARUNICHEV via iStock
Exclusive offer! Open & fund a Plus500 futures account & trade to get a FREE 1-year Barchart Premier subscription

Soybeans are down 5 to 6 cents in the front months on Tuesday morning. Futures posted losses of 8 to 11 ½ cents across most contracts on Monday. Open interest dropped 8,229 contracts on Monday. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price was 11 1/2 cents lower at $10.23. Soymeal futures were 20 cents to $1.30 in the red. Soy Oil futures saw 34 to 51 point losses. There were 6 deliveries against December soybean oil overnight.

Monday morning’s Export Inspections report showed a total of 1.018 MMT (37.41 mbu) of soybeans shipped in the week of 12/4. That was 41.4% below the same week last year and 10.6% above last week’s total. Mexico was the largest buyer of 132,050 MT, with 119,895 MT shipped to China and 91,171 MT to Indonesia. The marketing year total is now 12.9 MMT (473.98 mbu) of soybeans shipped, which is now 45.2% below the same period last year.

The backlog of USDA Export Sales reports showed data for the week ending on 11/6, with soybean bookings at 510,554 MT. That was a marketing year low, as most buyers were absent on the price rally, with a total of 232,000 MT sold to China in that week. 

WASDE data will be updated on Tuesday, as traders are looking for 306 mbu in US soybean ending stocks, up 16 mbu from the previous month if realized. 

Early on Tuesday morning, the Argentina economy minister announced the soybean export tax is to drop 2 points to 24%, with products down 2 points to 22.5%.

Jan 26 Soybeans  closed at $10.93 3/4, down 11 1/2 cents, currently down 6 cents

Nearby Cash  was $10.23, down 11 1/2 cents,

Mar 26 Soybeans  closed at $11.05 3/4, down 10 1/4 cents, currently down 5 3/4 cents

May 26 Soybeans  closed at $11.16 3/4, down 8 3/4 cents, currently down 5 cents


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ZSPAUS.CM 10.1827 -0.0475 -0.46%
US Soybean Price Idx
ZLF26 51.02 -0.16 -0.31%
Soybean Oil
ZMH26 308.3 -2.8 -0.90%
Soybean Meal
ZSX25 1112-6s -19-2 -1.70%
Soybean
ZSF26 1089-0 -4-6 -0.43%
Soybean
ZSH26 1101-2 -4-4 -0.41%
Soybean

Most Popular News

AI engineer working on laptop by ART STOCK CREATIVE via Shutterstock 1
Nvidia vs. Palantir: Which Stock Is the Better Long-Term AI Buy?
A colorful concept image of a scoring system_ Image by Who is Danny via Shutterstock_ 2
The Saturday Spread: 3 Stocks Flashing High-Probability Trading Setups to Consider This Week
DIVIDENDS text on documents with graphs by Jittawit21 via Shutterstock 3
3 High-Yield Stocks to Invest in Oracle’s AI Growth with Less Volatility
Nike, Inc_ swish by- Tartezy via Shutterstock 4
As Nike Shakes Up Its C-Suite, Should You Buy, Sell, or Hold NKE Stock?
OPTIONS TRADING open book on table by One Photo via Shutterstock 5
Tesla, Netflix, and ON Semiconductor: 3 Unusually Active Cash-Secured Put Options to Sell Now
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot