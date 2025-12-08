Soybeans Face Weakness, as USDA Confirms First Shipments to China

Soybeans posted losses of 8 to 11 ½ cents across most contracts on Monday. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price was 11 1/2 cents lower at $10.23. Soymeal futures were 20 cents to $1.30 in the red. Soy Oil futures saw 34 to 51 point losses.

USDA reported a private export sale of 132,000 MT of soybeans to China this morning.

This morning’s Export Inspections report showed a total of 1.018 MMT (37.41 mbu) of soybeans shipped in the week of 12/4. That was 41.4% below the same week last year and 10.6% above last week’s total. Mexico was the largest buyer of 132,050 MT, with 119,895 MT shipped to China and 91,171 MT to Indonesia. The marketing year total is now 12.9 MMT (473.98 mbu) of soybeans shipped, which is now 45.2% below the same period last year.

The backlog of USDA Export Sales reports showed data for the week ending on 11/6 this morning, with soybean bookings on the low side of estimates of 0.45-1.6 MMT at 510,554 MT. That was a marketing year low, as most buyers were absent on the price rally, with a total of 232,000 MT sold to China in that week. Soybean meal sales were just 93,483 MT, on the low side of 50,000 to 400,000 MT estimates. Bean oil sales were 12,549 MT, in the middle of 5,000 to 25,000 MT expectations.

WASDE data will be updated on Tuesday, as traders are looking for 306 mbu in US soybean ending stocks, up 16 mbu from the previous month if realized.

China imported a total of 8.11 MMT of soybean in November, a 14.5% drop from October. AgRural estimates the Brazilian soybean crop at 94% planted, behind the 95% paced from last year.

Jan 26 Soybeans closed at $10.93 3/4, down 11 1/2 cents,

Nearby Cash was $10.23, down 11 1/2 cents,

Mar 26 Soybeans closed at $11.05 3/4, down 10 1/4 cents,