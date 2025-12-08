Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Investment Tools And Research To Help Make You A More Confident And Profitable Trader. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Soybeans Face Weakness, as USDA Confirms First Shipments to China

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Soybean milk via Shutterstock
Soybean milk via Shutterstock
Exclusive offer! Open & fund a Plus500 futures account & trade to get a FREE 1-year Barchart Premier subscription

Soybeans posted losses of 8 to 11 ½ cents across most contracts on Monday. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price was 11 1/2 cents lower at $10.23. Soymeal futures were 20 cents to $1.30 in the red. Soy Oil futures saw 34 to 51 point losses.

USDA reported a private export sale of 132,000 MT of soybeans to China this morning.

This morning’s Export Inspections report showed a total of 1.018 MMT (37.41 mbu) of soybeans shipped in the week of 12/4. That was 41.4% below the same week last year and 10.6% above last week’s total. Mexico was the largest buyer of 132,050 MT, with 119,895 MT shipped to China and 91,171 MT to Indonesia. The marketing year total is now 12.9 MMT (473.98 mbu) of soybeans shipped, which is now 45.2% below the same period last year.

The backlog of USDA Export Sales reports showed data for the week ending on 11/6 this morning, with soybean bookings on the low side of estimates of 0.45-1.6 MMT at 510,554 MT. That was a marketing year low, as most buyers were absent on the price rally, with a total of 232,000 MT sold to China in that week. Soybean meal sales were just 93,483 MT, on the low side of 50,000 to 400,000 MT estimates. Bean oil sales were 12,549 MT, in the middle of 5,000 to 25,000 MT expectations.

WASDE data will be updated on Tuesday, as traders are looking for 306 mbu in US soybean ending stocks, up 16 mbu from the previous month if realized. 

China imported a total of 8.11 MMT of soybean in November, a 14.5% drop from October. AgRural estimates the Brazilian soybean crop at 94% planted, behind the 95% paced from last year.  

Jan 26 Soybeans  closed at $10.93 3/4, down 11 1/2 cents,

Nearby Cash  was $10.23, down 11 1/2 cents,

Mar 26 Soybeans  closed at $11.05 3/4, down 10 1/4 cents,

May 26 Soybeans  closed at $11.16 3/4, down 8 3/4 cents,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ZSPAUS.CM 10.2302 -0.1147 -1.11%
US Soybean Price Idx
ZLF26 51.18s -0.51 -0.99%
Soybean Oil
ZMF26 306.3s -1.1 -0.36%
Soybean Meal
ZSX25 1112-6s -19-2 -1.70%
Soybean
ZSF26 1093-6s -11-4 -1.04%
Soybean
ZSH26 1105-6s -10-2 -0.92%
Soybean

Most Popular News

A colorful concept image of a scoring system_ Image by Who is Danny via Shutterstock_ 1
The Saturday Spread: 3 Stocks Flashing High-Probability Trading Setups to Consider This Week
Netflix on tv with remote by freestocks via Unsplash 2
2 Reasons to Hit Pause on Netflix Stock Now
Magnifying glass showing the words Pre Market by Evan_huang via Shutterstock 3
Rate Decision, Tech Earnings and Other Key Things to Watch this Week
McDonald's Corp arches by- TonyBaggett via iStock 4
McDonald's Stock Looks Cheap - Analysts Are Lovin' MCD and Raising Their PTs
Alphabet (Google) Image by Markus Mainka via Shutterstock 5
Can Google Stock Hit $400 in 2026?
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot