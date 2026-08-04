Wheat Closes with Tuesday Weakness

The wheat complex was under pressure on Tuesday, with the three markets falling lower. Chicago SRW contracts were 11 to 14 cents in the red. KC HRW futures were 9 1/2 to 11 1/4 cents lower across the board. MPLS spring wheat was down 5 1/2 to 10 3/4 cents across most contracts.
Weekly NASS Crop Progress data showed spring wheat conditions up 2% at 55% gd/ex, with the Brugler500 index up 6 points higher to 348. Ratings in MT and SD were up 27 points, with ND down 7 and MN slipping 1 point,
Export data released by Census this morning showed 1.473 MMT of exports in June, a 3 year low and 8.49% below the May total.
A South Korean mill purchased 50,000 MT of US wheat in a tender overnight.
Sep 26 CBOT Wheat closed at $6.38 1/2, down 12 1/2 cents,
Dec 26 CBOT Wheat closed at $6.57 1/4, down 12 cents,
Sep 26 KCBT Wheat closed at $7.07, down 10 1/4 cents,
Dec 26 KCBT Wheat closed at $7.24 1/2, down 9 1/2 cents,
Sep 26 MIAX Wheat closed at $6.85 1/2, down 10 1/2 cents,
Dec 26 MIAX Wheat closed at $7.09 1/4, down 10 3/4 cents,
On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.