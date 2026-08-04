Soybeans Face Pressure on Tuesday with Wetter Forecast

Soybeans were pressured by weaker products, crude and a wetter forecast on Tuesday, with contracts steady in some deferreds to down 15 cents in the nearbys. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price was down 13 3/4 cents at $11.34 1/2. Soymeal futures were down $1.20 to $3.20, with Soy Oil 18 to 62 points lower. Crude oil, down $5.20, added some pressure.

USDA reported another 132,000 MT of 2026/27 soybean sold to China this morning.

Weekly Crop Progress data from NASS showed condition ratings steady at 63% gd/ex, with the Brugler500 index unchanged at 363. There was some shifting among the 18 states, with KS/NE dropping 9 points, with MI and MN down 8 and ND slipping 1 point. Improvement was seen in IL/IN/MO (+3), with IA up 2, and OH 5 points higher.

The next week is looking at precip across much of IA, MO, IN, WI, MI, OH northern IN and southern MN.

StoneX released their initial estimate for the 2026 US soybean crop at 53 bpa, with production at 4.47 bbu.

Monthly Census data showed a total of 1.917 MMT, which was the largest June total in 4 years. That was down 14.35% from the May total. Meal exports in June were a record 1.494 MMT, with bean oil dropping to 9,319 MT.

Aug 26 Soybeans closed at $11.55, down 13 3/4 cents,

Nearby Cash was $11.34 1/2, down 13 3/4 cents,

Sep 26 Soybeans closed at $11.58 3/4, down 15 cents,

Nov 26 Soybeans closed at $11.77 3/4, down 14 1/2 cents,