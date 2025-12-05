Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier to attend LIVE "Market on Close" program each Friday with John Rowland. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Soybeans Fall into the Weekend as Traders Fade Chinese Purchases

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Soybean field crop rows by oticki via iStock
Soybean field crop rows by oticki via iStock
Exclusive offer! Open & fund a Plus500 futures account & trade to get a FREE 1-year Barchart Premier subscription

Soybeans posted losses of 11 to 15 cents on Friday, with January down 32 cents on the week. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price was 14 1/4 cents lower at $10.34 1/2. Soymeal futures were down $3.50 to $4.20, with weekly loss of $11.30 for the January contracts. Soy Oil futures were steady to 17 points lower, with January down 36 points. 

USDA reported a private export sale of 462,000 MT of soybeans to China this morning. That takes to the total known sales to 2.845 MMT to China for the marketing year.

The CFTC Commitment of Trade data from the week of October 28 showed managed money ballooning (by 83,160 contracts) their net long position to 118,489 contracts around the President Trump/Xi meeting over a month ago. Commercials added 96,154 contracts to their net short position to 245,133 contacts as longs were exiting. That is the largest net short since May 2022. 

The backlog of USDA Export Sales reports will have data for the week ending on 11/6 on Monday, with soybean bookings estimated to total 0.45-1.6 MMT. A total of 132,000 MT sold to China and 117,000 MT to unknown destinations in that week are known through the daily reporting system. Soybean meal sales are seen at 50,000 to 400,000 MT, with 5,000 to 25,000 MT for bean oil. 

WASDE data will be updated on Tuesday, as traders are looking for 306 mbu in US soybean ending stocks, up 16 mbu from the previous month if realize. 

Argentina soybeans are estimated at 45% planted, according to the Buenos Aires Grain Exchange just below the same point last year 

Jan 26 Soybeans  closed at $11.05 1/4, down 14 1/4 cents,

Nearby Cash  was $10.34 1/2, down 14 1/4 cents,

Mar 26 Soybeans  closed at $11.16, down 12 3/4 cents,

May 26 Soybeans  closed at $11.25 1/2, down 11 3/4 cents,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ZSPAUS.CM 10.3449 -0.1424 -1.36%
US Soybean Price Idx
ZLF26 51.69s -0.10 -0.19%
Soybean Oil
ZMF26 307.4s -3.8 -1.22%
Soybean Meal
ZSX25 1112-6s -19-2 -1.70%
Soybean
ZSF26 1105-2s -14-2 -1.27%
Soybean
ZSH26 1116-0s -12-6 -1.13%
Soybean

Most Popular News

DIVIDENDS text on documents with graphs by Jittawit21 via Shutterstock 1
3 High-Yield Stocks to Invest in Oracle’s AI Growth with Less Volatility
Wall street sign in New York with New York Stock Exchange background by Stuart Monk via Shutterstock 2
S&P Futures Gain With All Eyes on Key U.S. PCE Inflation Data
Semiconductor by Gorodenkoff via Shutterstock 3
AMD Is Getting Ready to Launch Helios. Wall Street Thinks You Should Buy AMD Stock First.
An image of a Tesla humanoid robot in front of the company logo Around the World Photos via Shutterstock 4
Tesla Just Jumped in Annual Automaker Rankings. Is That a Buy Signal for TSLA Stock?
OPTIONS TRADING open book on table by One Photo via Shutterstock 5
Tesla, Netflix, and ON Semiconductor: 3 Unusually Active Cash-Secured Put Options to Sell Now
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot