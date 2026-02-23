Barchart.com
Are Wall Street Analysts Predicting Teledyne Technologies Stock Will Climb or Sink?

Subhasree Kar - Barchart - Columnist

Headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California, Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (TDY) is an industrial technology and engineering company that develops and supplies advanced electronic and sensing systems for industrial, aerospace, defense, and scientific markets worldwide. Its broad portfolio includes digital imaging sensors and cameras, precision instrumentation, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems used in applications from environmental monitoring and factory automation to space and defense platforms. The company has a market cap of $31.4 billion.

Over the past 52 weeks, the company’s stock has surged by 33.5%, while it is also up by 30.9% year-to-date (YTD). The stock has broadly outperformed the S&P 500 Index ($SPX), which has gained around 13% over the past year and marginally this year

Furthermore, the stock has been an outperformer in its sector as well, as the State Street Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) is up by 19.1% over the past 52 weeks and 2.2% decline YTD.

Teledyne Technologies’ stock has been rising in 2026 largely because the company reported strong fourth-quarter 2025 results that exceeded market expectations and showed healthy year-over-year growth. In Q4 2025, Teledyne posted net sales of $1.6 billion, up 7.3% from Q4 2024, driven by gains in defense and aerospace segments, and delivered non-GAAP EPS of $6.30, a 14.1% increase from a year earlier, surpassing analysts’ forecasts.

For the fiscal year 2026, ending in December, Wall Street analysts expect Teledyne’s EPS to grow 8.2% YOY to $23.79 on a diluted basis, and increase by 8.8% to $25.89 in fiscal 2027. The company has a solid history of surpassing consensus estimates, topping in each of the trailing four quarters.

Among the 12 Wall Street analysts covering Teledyne’s stock, the consensus is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on seven “Strong Buy” ratings, one “Moderate Buy,” and four “Holds.”

This configuration has remained mostly consistent over the past few months.

Last month, Stifel Financial raised its price target on Teledyne Technologies to $720 from $645 while maintaining a “Buy” rating after the company delivered solid Q4 results.

Teledyne’s mean price target of $670.73 indicates a slight upside over current market prices. However, the Street-high price target of $750 implies a potential upside of 12.2%.


Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$SPX 6,833.89 -75.62 -1.09%
S&P 500 Index
XLK 138.82 -2.06 -1.46%
S&P 500 Technology Sector SPDR
TDY 664.77 -3.95 -0.59%
Teledyne Technologies Inc

