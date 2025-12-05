Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Never miss an Options trading signal: Unusual Options Activity and Options Screeners with Barchart Premier. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

How Is Fastenal's Stock Performance Compared to Other Industrial Stocks?

Sohini Mondal - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Fastenal Co_ truck and logo on building-by jetcityimage via iStock
Fastenal Co_ truck and logo on building-by jetcityimage via iStock

With a market cap of $47.9 billion, Fastenal Company (FAST) is a global wholesale distributor of industrial and construction supplies, including fasteners, tools, and a wide range of related hardware. It serves diverse markets such as manufacturing, maintenance, construction, transportation, and government. 

Companies valued $10 billion or more are generally classified as “large-cap” stocks, and Fastenal fits this criterion perfectly. Its extensive product portfolio supports customers across the United States, Canada, Mexico, and various international regions.

FAST stock has dropped 17.5% from its 52-week high of $50.63. Shares of the company have fallen nearly 17% over the past three months, underperforming the Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLI) 2.3% gain over the same time frame. 

www.barchart.com

In the longer term, FAST stock is up 16.1% on a YTD basis, slightly lagging behind XLI’s 17.7% increase. Moreover, shares of the maker of industrial and construction fasteners have risen 1.6% over the past 52 weeks, compared to XLI’s 8.7% return over the same time frame.

The stock has been trading below its 50-day average since early October.

www.barchart.com

Fastenal shares tumbled 7.5% on Oct. 13 as the company posted weaker-than-expected Q3 2025 profit of $0.29 and revenue of $2.13 billion. The company also warned of a slight margin squeeze in Q4 after accelerating inventory deliveries ahead of tariffs and facing rising supply-chain costs.

However, FAST stock has outperformed compared to its rival, W.W. Grainger, Inc. (GWW). Shares of W.W. Grainger have declined 18.8% over the past 52 weeks and 8.1% on a YTD basis.

Despite FAST’s better performance relative to its industry peers, analysts remain cautious about its prospects. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” from the 17 analysts covering the stock, and the mean price target of $44.92 is a premium of 7.6% to current levels. 


On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLI 155.01 +0.80 +0.52%
S&P 500 Industrial Sector SPDR
GWW 968.91 -2.25 -0.23%
W.W. Grainger
FAST 41.75 +0.53 +1.29%
Fastenal Company

Most Popular News

A Lucid Motors vehicle parked in front of a showroom_ Image by Michael Berlfein via Shutterstock_ 1
Lucid Motors Is Now Cheaper Than Rivian, But Is LCID Stock a Better Buy for 2026?
Broadcom Inc logo on phone and site-by Majahid Mottakin via Shutterstock 2
Dear AVGO Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for December 11
A close-up photo of Jamie Dimon by FotoField via Shutterstock 3
Jamie Dimon Once Called Bitcoin a ‘Fraud.’ Now, JPMorgan Is Quietly Making Blockchain History and Betting This ‘Crypto Winter’ Will Be Short-Lived.
Tesla Inc logo by- baileystock via iStock 4
Michael Burry Says Tesla Is ‘Ridiculously Overvalued.’ Should You Ditch TSLA Stock Here?
Options on cell phone by Trismegist san via Shutterstock 5
How to Use the Naked Put Options Strategy to Earn Income & Buy Stocks at a Discount
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot