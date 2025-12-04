Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier and get daily trading ideas and historical data downloads. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Soybeans Back to Higher Trade on Thursday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Young soybean crop with female farmer by fotokostic via iStock
Young soybean crop with female farmer by fotokostic via iStock
Claim a 1-year Barchart Premier subscription for FREE! Open and fund your Plus500 futures account and make a trade

Soybeans are trading with 3 to 5 ½ cent higher trade so far on Thursday morning. Futures fell back by 9 to 10 cents in the front months on Wednesday. Open interest was up 7,026 contracts on Wednesday, mainly in the March. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price was 8 3/4 cents lower at $10.45. Soymeal futures were down 20 cents to $1.70, with Soy Oil futures 89 to 101 points lower. There were no new deliveries issued against December soybean meal overnight, with 95 for December bean oil.

Early on Wednesday Treasury Secretary Bessent stated that China is in “perfect cadence” to complete the promised soybean purchases. Known purchases via USDA’s daily Export Sales reporting system are just over 2.25 MMT, of the reported 12 MMT commitments, which are now expected to be complete by the end of February (vs. the end of the calendar year as administration officials previously suggested).

USDA will continue their back logged update of Export Sales reports this morning, with traders looking for between 0.6-2 MMT in soybean bookings in the week of 10/30. We should get out first look at initial Chinese purchases (100,000 MT known in that week). Soybean meal sales are seen between 200,000 and 450,000 MT, with 5,000 to 25,000 MT for soybean oil.

Statistics Canada will release 2025/26 production this morning, with traders looking for canola output estimated at 21.25 MMT.

Jan 26 Soybeans  closed at $11.15 3/4, down 9 cents, currently up 5 1/2 cents

Nearby Cash  was $10.45, down 8 3/4 cents,

Mar 26 Soybeans  closed at $11.25 1/2, down 9 1/2 cents, currently up 5 cents

May 26 Soybeans  closed at $11.34 3/4, down 10 cents, currently up 4 1/2 cents


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ZSPAUS.CM 10.4425 -0.0066 -0.06%
US Soybean Price Idx
ZLF26 51.24 -0.43 -0.83%
Soybean Oil
ZMF26 312.8 +1.5 +0.48%
Soybean Meal
ZSX25 1112-6s -19-2 -1.70%
Soybean
ZSF26 1115-0 -0-6 -0.07%
Soybean
ZSH26 1125-2 -0-2 -0.02%
Soybean

Most Popular News

Tesla Inc logo by- baileystock via iStock 1
Michael Burry Says Tesla Is ‘Ridiculously Overvalued.’ Should You Ditch TSLA Stock Here?
A Lucid Motors vehicle parked in front of a showroom_ Image by Michael Berlfein via Shutterstock_ 2
Lucid Motors Is Now Cheaper Than Rivian, But Is LCID Stock a Better Buy for 2026?
A close-up photo of Jamie Dimon by FotoField via Shutterstock 3
Jamie Dimon Once Called Bitcoin a ‘Fraud.’ Now, JPMorgan Is Quietly Making Blockchain History and Betting This ‘Crypto Winter’ Will Be Short-Lived.
Broadcom Inc logo on phone and site-by Majahid Mottakin via Shutterstock 4
Dear AVGO Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for December 11
Options on cell phone by Trismegist san via Shutterstock 5
How to Use the Naked Put Options Strategy to Earn Income & Buy Stocks at a Discount
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot