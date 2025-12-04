Is Centene Stock Underperforming the S&P 500?

With a market cap of $19.1 billion, Centene Corporation (CNC) is a U.S.-based healthcare enterprise that serves under-insured and uninsured individuals, as well as commercial organizations. It operates through four key segments: Medicaid; Medicare; Commercial; and Other, offering a wide range of health programs and related services.
Companies valued over $10 billion are generally described as “large-cap” stocks, and Centene fits right into that category. The company delivers care through networks of physicians, hospitals, and specialized providers.
Shares of the Saint Louis, Missouri-based company have dropped 41.9% from its 52-week high of $66.81. Centene’s shares have increased 29.1% over the past three months, exceeding the broader S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 6.2% gain over the same time frame.
In the longer term, CNC stock is down 35.9% on a YTD basis, underperforming SPX’s 16.5% rise. Moreover, shares of the company have dipped 34.7% over the past 52 weeks, compared to the 13.2% return of the SPX over the same time frame.
Despite a few fluctuations, the stock has been trading below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages since last year. Yet, it moved above its 50-day moving average since early September.
Centene’s shares jumped 12.5% on Oct. 29 because the company raised its 2025 adjusted profit forecast to at least $2 per share, well above the estimate, easing investor fears after July’s weak outlook. Investors were further encouraged by stronger-than-expected Medicaid performance, including a 93.4% Medicaid HBR and a total HBR of 92.7%, along with signs that high-cost drug trends were stabilizing. The company also beat expectations with Q3 2025 adjusted EPS of $0.50.
In comparison, rival Elevance Health, Inc. (ELV) has shown a less pronounced decline than CNC stock. ELV stock has decreased 10.3% on a YTD basis and nearly 19% over the past 52 weeks.
Due to the stock’s weak performance over the past year, analysts remain cautious on CNC. It has a consensus rating of “Hold” from the 20 analysts in coverage, and the mean price target of $40.53 is a premium of 4.4% to current levels.
On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.