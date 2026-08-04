Apple’s New CEO Is Bringing a Familiar Face Back From Retirement. The Shift Is Happening.

Apple (AAPL) is about to hand its top position to an engineer, and the early signs suggest the company’s focus may be shifting even more toward its products. John Ternus becomes CEO on September 1, taking over from Tim Cook, who steps into the role of executive chairman. Ternus is not a finance or operations leader like Cook. He has spent his whole career in hardware, having joined Apple’s product design team in 2001 and running its hardware engineering since 2013.

His track record is stacked with the products people actually hold. Ternus helped bring the iPad and AirPods to life, and oversaw hardware work across the iPhone, Mac, and Apple Watch. More recently, his teams redefined the iPhone 17 lineup, including the thin iPhone Air, and gave AirPods the ability to work as hearing aids. Even Cook, while announcing the handover, described Ternus as having “the mind of an engineer, the soul of an innovator.”

Now Ternus is building his own team, and his very first hire makes a statement. He is bringing a former vice president of hardware engineering, Laura Legros, out of retirement to report directly to him. Legros is a familiar face to longtime Apple watchers, having introduced the MacBook Air in 2018 and unveiled the iPad Air design in 2020. An engineer taking the top seat and pulling a trusted hardware deputy back in has fueled speculation that Apple’s focus could tilt toward hardware and product innovation.

A Different Kind of Leader Than Cook

Tim Cook’s record is not one to walk away from. Over his tenure, Apple grew from a roughly $350 billion company to well over $4 trillion, and annual revenue nearly quadrupled to more than $416 billion. He built Apple’s services business, including the App Store and iCloud, worth over $100 billion a year and created the wearables category from scratch.

One hire does not remake a company this size, though, and much of what ships in the next year was set in motion under Cook. Still, the contrast in style is real. Cook is an operations master who turned Apple into a fortress of margins, ecosystem, and services. Ternus is a product engineer taking over just as AI reshapes what devices can do. The question being raised is whether an engineer-led Apple leans harder into building smarter, more capable hardware rather than optimizing what already exists. Only time will tell, though, if the change brings a true strategic shift or simply a change in tone.

About Apple Stock

Apple operates as a manufacturer, designer, and marketer of smartphones, tablets, PCs, wearables, and accessories. It provides a range of products, including iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple-branded and third-party accessories. The company also provides AppleCare support and cloud services, and advertising services. The company sells its products through its retail and online stores, and a direct sales force. Founded in 1976, the company is headquartered in Cupertino, California.

Over the last 12 months, Apple’s stock has climbed 50.5%, comfortably outperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 21.5% gain over the same time. However, despite this strong performance, the shares came under pressure after the earnings report. Apple shares were trading around $338 before the Q3 2026 results but fell to approximately $303 in the days that followed. Rising memory prices were one of the reasons for the decline in share price, as they could weigh on the company’s profit margins in upcoming quarters.

Despite the earnings outlook not looking anything extraordinary, the market’s faith in Apple’s stock remains strong. The forward price-to-earnings ratio of 34.41 times sits 17.9% above the company’s 5-year average of 29.19 times. Similarly, the forward price-to-sales ratio of 9.28 times is 19% above its norm. Given the leadership change on its way, investors paying a premium even during this phase is notable.

Analysts expect growth of 8% to 18% through the end of this decade. For a company of this scale, the growth is still decent, but it is not the kind of acceleration that justifies a rising multiple. The balance sheet is not much of a concern. Apple holds $62 billion in cash against $84 billion in debt. The net debt of $22 billion is a sliver of the company’s market cap of $4.456 trillion. For investors, the premium comes down to the trust this company has earned over time. The market is paying up for Apple’s brand and consistency, and now it is also betting that Ternus can keep the product engine running.

Solid Growth Amid Rising Cost Pressures

Apple announced its third-quarter fiscal 2026 earnings on July 30. The company reported stronger-than-expected quarterly results with revenue of $109.42 billion, up 16% year-over-year (YOY). iPhone revenue was $54.3 billion, up 22%, while Mac revenue was $10.4 billion, up 29%. The earnings per share came in at $2.02, which comfortably beat the Wall Street consensus of $1.89. Gross margin was 50.1%, up 80 basis points sequentially. The company reported operating expenses of $19.1 billion, driven by investments in R&D. However, operating cash flow was very strong at $34.4 billion.

For the September quarter, Apple guided revenue growth of 9% to 11% YOY. The company said foreign exchange would be a 2.5 percentage point headwind to growth, and supply constraints would increase from the June quarter. For gross margin, it projected 47% and 48%, including about one percentage point of benefit from tariff refunds. The company also highlighted that memory costs would rise further, affecting margins. The operating expenses are expected to be between $19.1 billion and $19.4 billion.

What Do Analysts Expect for Apple Stock?

Following the earnings, analysts remain divided on Apple. Phillip Securities downgraded Apple to “Reduce” from a previous rating of “Neutral.” The firm assigned a price target of $290. Supply constraints, rising memory costs, and AI regulations were the few reasons it downgraded its rating. Also, it highlighted that there is still no clear evidence that Apple Intelligence is driving product upgrades.

In contrast to Phillip Securities, Goldman Sachs analyst Michael Ng reiterated a “Buy” rating on the stock with a price target of $360. Despite near-term challenges from weaker guidance and margin pressures, the analyst remains positive. He believes that higher product prices and stronger demand for premium devices will help increase revenue and offset rising costs in the coming quarters.

The stock is currently covered by 42 Wall Street analysts and carries a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating. According to their estimates, it has a median price target of $325.13, which reflects 6.2% upside from the current share price.