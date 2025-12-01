Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier and get daily trading ideas and historical data downloads. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Soybeans Start December with Weaker Trade

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Soybean pods on plant by Mailson Pignata via iStock
Soybean pods on plant by Mailson Pignata via iStock
Brought to you by Plus500: Trusted global trading platform. Start with a low deposit and enjoy low margins

Soybean traders were back to it on Monday, after the holiday shortened week, as contracts closed 7 to 10 cents higher. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price was 7 cents lower at $10.57 1/2. Soymeal futures were down $3.30 to $4.80, with Soy Oil futures 29 to 55 points higher. There were 147 deliveries issued against December soybean meal on Friday night, with 122 for bean oil.

USDA tallied soybean export shipments at 920,194 MT (33.81 mbu) during the week ending on November 27. That was 56.4% below the same week in 2024 and up 13.8% from the week prior. Nothing was shipped to China. Italy was the top destination of 201,766 MT, with 126,925 MT headed to Egypt and 83,620 MT to Mexico. Marketing year exports for 2025/26 are now 11.87 MMT (436.27 mbu) since September 1, which is now 45.6% below the same period last year.

USDA’s Export Sales data for the week ending on October 23 was out this morning, with 1.45 MMT of soybean sales during that week. There was still no beans sold to China to that point, though it was on the high side of the 0.6-1.6 MMT of estimates. That was 30.8% above the previous week, yet was still 37.1% below last year. 

Soybean meal sales came in at 640,021 MT for the week of 10/23, exceeding trade ideas of 50,000-500,000 MT. Bean oil sales were seen at 29,820, also exceeding the 5,000 to 25,000 MT estimates.  

AgRural estimates the Brazilian soybean crop now at 89% planted as of Thursday, with the same period last year at 91%. StoneX estimates the crop at 177.2 MMT, down 1.7MMT from their prior number.

Jan 26 Soybeans  closed at $11.28, down 9 3/4 cents,

Nearby Cash  was $10.57 1/2, down 7 cents,

Mar 26 Soybeans  closed at $11.38, down 8 cents,

May 26 Soybeans  closed at $11.47 1/2, down 7 3/4 cents,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ZSPAUS.CM 10.5747 -0.0708 -0.67%
US Soybean Price Idx
ZLF26 52.36s +0.31 +0.60%
Soybean Oil
ZMF26 314.6s -4.1 -1.29%
Soybean Meal
ZSX25 1112-6s -19-2 -1.70%
Soybean
ZSF26 1128-0s -9-6 -0.86%
Soybean
ZSH26 1138-0s -8-0 -0.70%
Soybean

Most Popular News

Netflix on tv with remote by freestocks via Unsplash 1
Netflix is Still Cheap Here - Shorting Out-of-the-Money Puts Works Well
Magnifying glass showing the words Pre Market by Evan_huang via Shutterstock 2
Powell, PCE and Other Key Thing to Watch this Week
Image by Jakub Zerdzicki via Unsplash 3
The Saturday Spread: Finding Arbitrage in Unlikely Places (MP, ELF, BTDR)
Image of Cathie Wood via Wikimedia Commons 4
Cathie Wood Is Buying GOOGL Stock as Alphabet Approaches $4 Trillion. Should You?
Sell enter button by Mesh Cube via iStock 5
Bitcoin Slump Hits Strategy Hard, But This MSTR Options Play Pays You
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot